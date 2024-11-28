VantageTrading Publishes Latest "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on Vantage Media

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageTrading has released the November 2024 edition of its "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on its internet media platform, Vantage Media ( https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/ ), based on a survey conducted with active forex traders.

This ranking is based on a survey asking active forex traders, "Which offshore Forex broker do you currently use as your main account?"

Survey Overview:

Participants: Active Forex traders

Active Forex traders Number of Respondents: 412

412 Survey Period: November 3, 2024 – November 13, 2024

November 3, 2024 – Question: "Which offshore forex broker do you use as your main account?"

Based on the responses from 412 active forex traders, the popular brokers and their vote percentages are as follows:

XMTrading: 248 votes (56.6%)

248 votes (56.6%) FXGT: 28 votes (6.4%)

28 votes (6.4%) TitanFX: 26 votes (5.9%)

26 votes (5.9%) Vantage: 20 votes (4.6%)

20 votes (4.6%) Bybit: 18 votes (4.1%)

18 votes (4.1%) ThreeTrader: 17 votes (3.9%)

17 votes (3.9%) BigBoss: 16 votes (3.7%)

16 votes (3.7%) TradeView: 12 votes (2.7%)

12 votes (2.7%) Exness: 11 votes (2.5%)

11 votes (2.5%) AXIORY: 11 votes (2.5%)

11 votes (2.5%) iFOREX: 11 votes (2.5%)

11 votes (2.5%) IronFX: 5 votes (1.1%)

5 votes (1.1%) Axi: 5 votes (1.1%)

5 votes (1.1%) SwiftTrader: 3 votes (0.7%)

3 votes (0.7%) LandFX: 3 votes (0.7%)

The survey results reveal that XMTrading is the most popular forex broker among traders, with over half using it as their main account.

Additionally, brokers offering account opening bonuses or deposit bonuses have gained significant popularity.

Vantage Trading is an online broker that offers CFD trading on various financial products, including forex, indices, stocks, and ETFs. With consistently competitive spreads, you can trade CFDs at lower costs. Start your online CFD trading with Vantage Trading today.

Company Overview:

Company Name: Vantage Prime Trading Limited

Vantage Prime Trading Limited URL: https://www.vantagetradings.com/

Location: 10 Manoel Street, Castries, St. Lucia

Main Business: Providing a trading platform for CFDs on FX, indices, stocks, ETFs, etc.

