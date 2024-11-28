VantageTrading Publishes Latest "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on Vantage Media
News provided byVantage Prime Trading Limited
28 Nov, 2024, 09:00 CST
CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageTrading has released the November 2024 edition of its "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on its internet media platform, Vantage Media (https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/), based on a survey conducted with active forex traders.
▼ Recommended Forex Brokers Ranking
https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/kaigaifx/
This ranking is based on a survey asking active forex traders, "Which offshore Forex broker do you currently use as your main account?"
Survey Overview:
- Participants: Active Forex traders
- Number of Respondents: 412
- Survey Period: November 3, 2024 – November 13, 2024
- Question: "Which offshore forex broker do you use as your main account?"
Based on the responses from 412 active forex traders, the popular brokers and their vote percentages are as follows:
- XMTrading: 248 votes (56.6%)
- FXGT: 28 votes (6.4%)
- TitanFX: 26 votes (5.9%)
- Vantage: 20 votes (4.6%)
- Bybit: 18 votes (4.1%)
- ThreeTrader: 17 votes (3.9%)
- BigBoss: 16 votes (3.7%)
- TradeView: 12 votes (2.7%)
- Exness: 11 votes (2.5%)
- AXIORY: 11 votes (2.5%)
- iFOREX: 11 votes (2.5%)
- IronFX: 5 votes (1.1%)
- Axi: 5 votes (1.1%)
- SwiftTrader: 3 votes (0.7%)
- LandFX: 3 votes (0.7%)
The survey results reveal that XMTrading is the most popular forex broker among traders, with over half using it as their main account.
Additionally, brokers offering account opening bonuses or deposit bonuses have gained significant popularity.
▼ Forex Brokers' No Deposit Bonus
https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/no-deposit-bonus/
▼ Forex Brokers' Deposit Bonus
https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/deposit-bonus-comparison/
Vantage Trading is an online broker that offers CFD trading on various financial products, including forex, indices, stocks, and ETFs. With consistently competitive spreads, you can trade CFDs at lower costs. Start your online CFD trading with Vantage Trading today.
Company Overview:
- Company Name: Vantage Prime Trading Limited
- URL: https://www.vantagetradings.com/
- Location: 10 Manoel Street, Castries, St. Lucia
- Main Business: Providing a trading platform for CFDs on FX, indices, stocks, ETFs, etc.
SOURCE Vantage Prime Trading Limited
Share this article