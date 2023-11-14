Vanward launches its third generation Zero Cold Water technology and new products

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, Vanward Electric which is the leading brand of gas appliances held the global conference to launch its third generation Zero Cold Water technology revolution and unveil the high-end BANF series ML6 which is leading the industry to new horizons again, Zero Cold Water moves toward 3.0 Era.

The president of Vanward, Lai Yuwen attended and addressed the launch.

The global conference of the third generation Zero Cold Water technology revolution is the greatest turning point during the process of Zero Cold Water Gas Water Heater development. Its independent core technology upgrades the field of Zero Cold Water from 2.0 to 3.0, lay the foundation of worldwide leading brand of gas appliances for Vanward. Meanwhile, the launch of ML6 marks the arrival of customized whole-house domestic hot water experience age and provides higher quality of bath experience for consumers.

The director of R&D center of Vanward, Zhang Huaping issued technical principles of the third generation Zero Cold Water.

As we know, the traditional Zero Cold Water technology includes some problems such as frequent false start, long preheating time, high energy consumption, long waiting time etc... Vanward has developed the 3rd generation of zero cold water technology, which is the first zero cold water technology in the industry to achieve accurate preheating of multiple water points.

The innovation of this technology including

（1） Energy consumption decrease 70%;

（2） Reduce Pre-heating time around 40%-70%;

（3） Multi-purpose precise preheating;

（4） Cold and hot separation in full-pipe

（5） Multi-module intelligent communication.

The subject of application of 《Multi-purpose Precise Preheating and Intelligent Separation of Cold/Hot Water Pipes Technology in gas water heater》, which is finished by Vanward was identified as the international leading level by China National Light Industry Council.

The president of Vanward, Lai Yuwen certified Tang Yuanfeng who's the project leader.

This technology is the first time to use on ML6, the world's first, the bath experience and energy-saving will be greatly improved. This is a masterpiece-grade water heater with wonderful streamlined shape and glass texture, with a seamless design that looks as elegant as handmade pieces.

China Electronic Energy Saving Technology Association issued the Super Energy-saving to ML6 which is the highest Energy-saving certificate in the industry. At the same time, it's a finalist in the International Green Design Awards of World Green Design Organization. The third generation Zero Cold Water technology will be comprehensively used in BANF series and mid & high-end Zero Cold Water series of Vanward in the next few days, it must be leading the industry to new horizons once again.

Media Contact: Xia Wang, xia.wang@icamelmedia.com

SOURCE Vanward Electric