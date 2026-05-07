VARON Strengthens Access to Oxygen Concentrators for Filipinos Seeking Reliable Respiratory Support

MANILA, Philippines, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Filipino families prioritize respiratory wellness at home, VARON is highlighting the advantages of using an oxygen concentrator as a practical alternative to traditional oxygen tanks, especially during unexpected power interruptions and emergency situations.

Unlike oxygen tanks that require refilling and replacement, an oxygen concentrator for home use continuously draws air from the environment and converts it into purified oxygen. For households managing respiratory conditions, a dependable home oxygen machine can help provide more convenient and consistent oxygen therapy.

VARON's product lineup includes the VH-2 PRO, VP-2, and VL-2 models designed for different lifestyles and oxygen therapy needs. The VH-2 PRO home oxygen concentrator supports 24/7 operation with adjustable oxygen flow and built-in nebulization support, allowing users to switch between oxygen therapy and portable nebulizer functions without buying separate equipment.

For users needing mobility, the VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator delivers pulse flow oxygen with a high concentration of 93±3% and adjustable 1-5L/min settings. Equipped with dual oxygen delivery modes and a replaceable battery, the VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator is designed for travel, outdoor activities, and vehicle use while maintaining reliable oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the VL-2 portable oxygen concentrator delivers lightweight convenience at only 3.3 pounds. The compact oxygen concentrator for home use can also support users outside the home, giving individuals more flexibility without relying solely on bulky oxygen tanks.

Healthcare awareness in the Philippines continues to grow as more families seek reliable respiratory care solutions for seniors, patients with COPD, and individuals recovering at home. Many households are also combining a portable nebulizer with an oxygen concentrator setup to support daily respiratory wellness.

With 13 years of experience in oxygen concentrator manufacturing, VARON also provides fast delivery, a 12-month warranty, and 24-hour pre-sales and after-sales support. Customers experiencing serious machine issues may submit photos or videos for assessment, and qualified cases may receive a replacement unit without returning the original device.

VARON said its goal is to provide accessible respiratory support devices that combine portability, comfort, and ease of use for Filipino consumers seeking reliable breathing support at home or on the go.

To learn more about VARON oxygen concentrator full lineup of oxygen solutions, visit VARON's official website.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.ph/

SOURCE VARON