VCAT AI Officially Launches "CREAGEN," a Conversational AI Solution for Image and Video Generation

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCAT AI Corp., an AI-based marketing automation company, announced the official launch of CREAGEN, its innovative conversational AI solution for image and video generation.

CREAGEN integrates a GPT-5–powered conversational interface with more than 30 of the latest global AI generation models, including Kling, Sora, and Runway. The platform eliminates the need for complex prompts or multiple tools, allowing users to create brand-level visuals and videos simply by talking to AI.

Streamlining Creative Workflows with AI Conversation

Through the "Chat with AI" feature, CREAGEN enables anyone to generate high-quality content without specialized prompt skills. The AI interprets user intent and suggests tone, composition, and background—adapting results in real time to align with the brand's identity.

By consolidating the generative AI workflow, CREAGEN helps companies overcome three common challenges in adopting generative AI:

Cost Reduction: One-stop integration of 30+ AI models reduces redundant subscription costs by up to 80%. Professional Consistency: An end-to-end workflow allows anyone to produce expert-level visuals and videos with ease. Brand Coherence: Custom preset systems trained on each company's tone, color, and style ensure consistent visual quality across all campaigns.

"Enabling Brands to Create with Their Own Data and Identity"

"Many companies understand the importance of generative AI but struggle to implement it effectively. CREAGEN is designed to help them internalize AI-driven content production step by step—without the need for external specialists" said Beom-jin Jung, CEO of VCAT A.

"Our mission is to empower brands to produce content grounded in their unique data and identity. CREAGEN represents our vision of enabling every brand to become its own creative powerhouse."

Expanding the Ecosystem: CREAGEN Lab

In addition to the self-service platform, VCAT AI also operates CREAGEN Lab, an AI-powered video production service that supports tailor-made creative projects by professional teams.

While CREAGEN allows companies to directly generate AI content, CREAGEN Lab offers a fully managed production option—providing strategic and creative support for marketing campaigns.

This dual-service approach has already been adopted by major brands including Lotte, Samsung Electronics, and LG Household & Health Care, with successful production of TV commercial–style campaign videos and branded content.

Through both services, VCAT AI supports companies in building in-house generative AI capabilities, establishing itself not only as a service provider but as a strategic partner helping brands integrate AI into their creative operations.

