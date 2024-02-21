Vectra AI and Gigamon Announce New OEM Partnership to Reduce Cybersecurity Risk for Large Enterprise Organizations

Vectra AI integrates Gigamon network intelligence and traffic analytics extending hybrid attack detection and response

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI Inc., the leader in hybrid attack detection, investigation and response, and Gigamon , the leading deep observability company, have announced a new OEM partnership to deliver intelligent extended detection and response (XDR) across hybrid cloud environments. Vectra AI combines the power of its AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence with the deep observability capabilities of the Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite to effectively detect and respond to previously unseen threats, using cloud network-derived intelligence and insights. Under the terms of the OEM agreement, Vectra AI will sell and support the combined solution on a worldwide basis.

Today, DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams must ensure that hybrid and multi-cloud workloads are deployed securely and continuously monitored to effectively identify and remediate security threats and performance anomalies. Security analysts are inundated by a never-ending succession of alerts and logs about potential network attacks, making it nearly impossible to identify and respond to the most serious threats before they propagate. In parallel, the scale of network data available to enterprise IT organizations continues to explode. This combination is driving an increased requirement for deep observability into hybrid cloud infrastructure by delivering network-derived intelligence and insights on attacks spanning on-premise and cloud infrastructure.

This new integration builds upon a longstanding relationship between Vectra AI and Gigamon and underscores the companies' ongoing commitment to working together to close the gap that exists between perimeter defenses and post-breach analysis by improving visibility. The Vectra AI Platform leverages the integration with Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite to provide enhanced hybrid attack visibility and context including lateral – or East-West – visibility by bringing cloud network-derived intelligence from Gigamon directly into the platform. This results in reduced detection latency, reduced risk exposure, and optimized Security Operations Center (SOC) team workflows – combined into one easy-to-deploy solution.

The Vectra AI Platform empowers organizations by:

Accessing the only integrated attack signal across network and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) environments including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Vectra AI Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence

Consolidating various data sources into a single pane of glass to optimize investigation and response activities to reduce manual workload on the SOC team and consolidate network and cloud traffic sensors and software

Simplifying cloud native traffic forwarding support from the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline directly to the Vectra AI Platform

Reducing cost by eliminating the need for cloud native tools

"Recent trends in the cybersecurity industry indicate many XDR offerings have expanded to capture new categories of events," said Chris Kissel, research vice president in IDC's Security and Trust Products Group. "By adding support for more data sources and threat intelligence and leveraging the power of Gigamon and Vectra AI for hybrid and multi-cloud visibility, this transition to more multifunction network detection for both on-premise and cloud aligns well with the use case of network/security operations evolution and migration to the cloud."

"The combination of Gigamon and Vectra reduces the friction in building the capabilities we need to protect our environment," said Martin Fisher, CISO at Northside Hospital. "That partnership is a key building block as we continue to detect and respond to threats."

"Organizations continue to move more and more workloads to the cloud, yet these hybrid and multi-cloud environments create significant security challenges because of the lack of visibility," said Paul Eccleston, SVP EMEA for Exclusive Networks, joint distributor across the region for Vectra and Gigamon. "Creating a turnkey solution with Gigamon and Vectra AI is a game changer for cloud security. We'll now be able to offer our global customers a complete cyber defense solution for any and all cloud networks, delivering the deep observability they need from Gigamon with a best-in-class, AI-based threat detection, investigation and response platform from Vectra AI – combined into a single offering."

"With the power of Gigamon, the Vectra AI Platform delivers enhanced best-in-class integrated attack signal for network to cloud detections and improves security posture, while maximizing existing talent and security solutions," said Greg Murphy, senior vice president of operations and strategy at Vectra AI. "As organizations embrace hybrid and multi-cloud environments, this new offering underscores our commitment to comprehensive cloud security with continuous monitoring."

"We are glad to bring a turnkey cloud cybersecurity solution to the Vectra AI customer base, with deep observability from Gigamon enabling threat detection and response that would be otherwise impossible or impractical," said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. "Global organizations must modernize cloud security operations for cyber resilience that is both effective and efficient. With this new joint solution, SOC analysts can finally solve the problem of East-West as well as North-South threat detection, for any and all cloud workloads."

The Vectra AI Platform leverages the integration with Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite and is available now through Vectra AI, Vectra AI Reseller Partners, and the AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud marketplace. For more information, visit: https://www.vectra.ai/products/platform.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in hybrid attack detection, investigation, and response. The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate, and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai .

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

