Veeva AI Agents Now Available to Increase Productivity and Customer Centricity

Veeva AI delivers industry-specific AI for the next chapter in life sciences

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major milestone for Veeva AI, industry-specific AI for life sciences, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva AI Agents for Vault CRM and PromoMats. Veeva AI in the Veeva Vault Platform and deep, specialized AI agents working in Veeva applications deliver practical AI with clear business value. Additional Veeva AI Agents for clinical, regulatory, safety, quality, medical, and commercial are planned for release throughout 2026.

"With industry-specific Veeva AI Agents working seamlessly in Veeva applications, the life sciences industry can increase productivity, customer centricity, and advance to new ways of working," said Andy Han, senior vice president, Veeva AI. "Thanks to our customers for your collaboration as we rapidly develop practical AI that can have a significant impact on the industry."

Veeva AI Now Available for Vault CRM

Free Text Agent detects and flags potential issues in call notes to ensure accuracy and compliance. With more in-depth call reporting, companies gain the advantage of richer, higher quality customer insights.

detects and flags potential issues in call notes to ensure accuracy and compliance. With more in-depth call reporting, companies gain the advantage of richer, higher quality customer insights. Voice Agent enables voice input for Vault CRM so it's faster and easier for field teams to capture information and follow-up actions.

enables voice input for Vault CRM so it's faster and easier for field teams to capture information and follow-up actions. Pre-call Agent provides insights and suggested actions from relevant data, content, activity, and trends that help field reps prepare for calls.

Veeva AI Now Available for PromoMats

Quick Check Agent scans content using editorial, brand, market, channel, and compliance guidelines to address issues before medical, legal, regulatory (MLR) review.

scans content using editorial, brand, market, channel, and compliance guidelines to address issues before medical, legal, regulatory (MLR) review. Content Agent provides context-aware insights into document text and images, answers questions, summarizes content, analyzes visuals, and draws from Quick Check Agent to assist with document review.

Veeva AI Agents work seamlessly within Veeva applications and have direct, secure access to data, documents, and workflows and operate within established user access controls, permissions, and audit trails. Customers can also configure and extend Veeva-delivered AI Agents and build their own custom agents with Veeva AI.

Veeva Business Consulting provides support for the business process design and change management necessary as companies define new business and process flows among users and agents.

For the latest Veeva AI information, customers can visit the Veeva AI Community on Veeva Connect and join tomorrow's Q&A to learn more about Veeva AI in Vault CRM.

What the Industry is Saying About Veeva AI

"By embedding AI into every step of the customer journey — from how practitioners receive valuable information about our portfolio to how they engage with our field force — Veeva AI is ideally positioned to support us in our mission to deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide."

- Greg Meyers, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Bristol Myers Squibb

"What we've learned as an early access user is that the Veeva AI Quick Check Agent moves Moderna closer to a process where parts of MLR could become nearly touch-free. That's the vision — and now we can genuinely see how we might get there."

- Jason Benagh, Global Marketing Operations Director

Moderna

"Vault CRM and Veeva AI Agents like Pre-call Agent and Voice Agent will drive efficiencies and allow the field to focus on the value parts of their jobs. It's good for the business, good for HCPs, and great for patients."

- Frank Armenante, Director, Field Systems and Projects

Novo Nordisk

"Veeva is a critical system on our transformation roadmap, and it always has been. Being able to share the innovation with the leadership team and to introduce Veeva AI embedded into our Veeva applications is important to us as we expand our partnership."

- Debbie Young, Multichannel Strategy and Customer Insights Director

Otsuka Europe

"We're excited to use the Veeva AI Free Text Agent as part of our strategy toward building AI capabilities into our business. Veeva AI enables us to gain deeper customer insights for more effective engagement in the rare disease space."

- Kea Lingo, Chief Information Officer

Crinetics

"Accenture was an early Veeva AI Partner because we believe that Veeva's unique industry-specific approach to AI will meaningfully increase productivity in life sciences. With our deep expertise in life sciences and proven ability to scale AI, we look forward to working together to ensure customers gain practical value from Veeva AI."

- Craig Robertson, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences Americas

Accenture

"We expect Veeva AI Agents like Free Text Agent and Voice Agent will drive efficiency gains and insight capture that can have a transformative impact on how commercial teams operate into the future. EY is excited to support organizations on this journey toward next generation customer engagement."

- Silvano Perrotta, Partner, Life Sciences Digital Transformation

Ernst & Young AG

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

