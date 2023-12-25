SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocar, a leading vehicle data platform, has announced that it will launch a new product to enter the Japanese market in the first half of 2024.

Infocar was founded in 2016 to address the knowledge asymmetry in vehicle management, which has traditionally been the domain of specialists and requires specialized knowledge.

Vehicle data platform leader, Infocar launches new product to enter Japanese market

Infocar holds more than 30 intellectual property rights related to vehicle data analytics and currently holds the No. 1 market share in Korea, with more than 8.5 million users worldwide as of December 2023.

Infocar is a vehicle data analytics company that provides fleet management services using the OBD2 scanner 'Infocar Smart Scanner' and the smartphone app 'Infocar'. In particular, the Infocar app currently has surpassed 8.5 million downloads.

Building on a long history of technology, the new Infocar Smart Scanner leverages the latest technology and high-level data analytics to accurately analyze vehicle health and take preventative measures before problems arise.

The Infocar smart scanner gathers vehicle data from the internal Engine Control Unit (ECU) and enables drivers to effortlessly assess the status of their vehicle using a smartphone app. This offers a wealth of information to facilitate safe driving.

The Infocar Smart Scanner is readily available for online purchase at an affordable price, making effective vehicle management accessible to anyone. Drivers acquiring an Infocar Smart Scanner can enjoy a range of features through the Infocar app without any additional charge.

Key features include "Vehicle Diagnostics," enabling users to inspect their vehicle's fault codes, and "Monitoring," providing real-time access to driving data. Additionally, the app offers entertainment through the "Dashboard" feature, detailed data analysis via the "Detailed Driving Records" and "Driving Style" features, as well as streamlined vehicle management through the "Maintenance Records" and "Consumables Management" services.

Using just the Infocar Smart Scanner, drivers can conveniently monitor their vehicle's status through the Infocar app, facilitating effortless smart vehicle management.

It also revealed its future plan to launch INFOCAR BIZ for insurers, rental companies, logistics operators, used car platforms, and corporate customers who need to manage a fleet of vehicles in the first half of 2024.

SOURCE Infocar