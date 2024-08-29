Venturous Group signs MOU with Smart Cities Network

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturous Group, the Citytech™ Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Smart Cities Network (SCN), a Singapore not-for-profit organisation, to promote innovation and investment in smart and sustainable cities solutions. The collaboration aims to support Singapore-based startups and companies offering urban technology solutions and encourage knowledge sharing leveraging SCN's network and Venturous' venture capital and investment expertise.

The MOU between Venturous and SCN outlines a shared commitment between the two organisations to foster collaboration, support innovators and facilitate knowledge sharing in the Singapore Smart City domain. Venturous will contribute its expertise and network with the objective of uncovering partnership and investment opportunities, while SCN will provide access to its network of city leaders and innovators with the objective of promoting and supporting Smart City initiatives, in Singapore and beyond.

"This partnership with Smart Cities Network will enable Venturous to tap into the pulse of urban innovation and sustainability in Singapore. This is not just about investments; it's about creating a tangible impact on the way we live, work and play in cities by using cutting-edge technologies and solutions redefining what our future will look like," said Mr Benson Tam, Founder and CEO of Venturous Group.

Mr Kok Chin Tay, Chairman of Smart Cities Network, says, "Our collaboration with Venturous is one more step forward in strengthening the support structure for Singapore's brightest innovators in the Smart City solutions space. By combining Venturous' investment prowess with our network's creative force and reach, we are aiming to promote transformative urban developments that are smart and aligned with United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals."

About Venturous Group

Venturous Group is a Citytech™ business builder and investor. It creates, builds and invests in game-changing technology companies, starting from China, to make cities smarter – more liveable, sustainable and productive. The Group's focus is Smart Buildings, Smart Energy and Smart Computing. Creating value by transforming life city by city, Venturous leverages the latest Citytech, strategic partnerships and digital transformation. Venturous works with its companies, strategic partners and cities, bringing strategy, capital and technology to build companies together. The Group currently has 12 companies, including three joint ventures. Venturous' largest institutional shareholders are Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and CLP Group, and has its own IPO on the horizon.

About Smart Cities Network

Smart Cities Network is a not-for-profit, membership-driven global network focused on fostering sustainable and smart urban development. As an UN-Habitat Implementation Partner since June 2022, the organisation promotes innovation and collaboration among professionals in various fields, such as smart mobility, cybersecurity and urban planning, to enhance urban living and economic growth through thought leadership, business intelligence and the sharing of best practices. Committed to developing inclusive, secure cities aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Smart Cities Network also prepares future urban leaders through its youth chapters of the Smart Cities Youth Network in Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines and the U.S.

