Verichains and ISKRA Forge Strategic Partnerships to Empower Security in Web3 Gaming

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verichains, a leader in blockchain security solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with ISKRA, a notable onchain gaming platform. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance ISKRA's security framework, leveraging Verichains' extensive knowledge in security audits and penetration testing.

In addition to bolstering the security of the ISKRA platform, Verichains commits to providing exceptional security services at discounted rates for ecosystem projects on the ISKRA platform. This initiative demonstrates Verichains' dedication to fostering a secure and robust environment for all users and stakeholders within the ISKRA ecosystem.

Verichains' expertise in cryptanalysis, security audit, and application security will not only safeguard ISKRA but also benefit its associated projects, offering comprehensive protection and reinforcing trust in the blockchain community.

Renowned for its successful security contributions to Korean blockchain projects, such as Klaytn and Wemix, leading Layer 1 blockchains from Korea. Verichains has a strong record of delivering top-quality services. The company's distinguished role in addressing significant Web3 hacks, including those involving Ronin and BNB Chain Bridge, highlights its capability to identify and mitigate critical vulnerabilities across the industry.

About Verichains

Verichains is a leading provider of blockchain security solutions, specializing in cryptanalysis, security audits, and application security solutions. Renowned for investigating and mitigating some of the largest Web3 hacks, such as Ronin and BNB Chain Bridge, we blend groundbreaking research with practical security solutions to deliver comprehensive protection for the blockchain industry.

Verichains' world-class security and cryptography research team has successfully identified critical vulnerabilities impacting billions of dollars across the industry, uncovering flaws within the core of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) implementations by major vendors. As a trusted security partner to leading Web3 companies and Crypto Exchanges like BnB Chain, Polygon Labs, WEMIX, Aptos, Klaytn, Bullish and DWF Labs, Verichains leverages its deep roots in traditional cybersecurity to deliver cutting-edge solutions for a safer, more secure Web3 ecosystem.

About ISKRA

ISKRA offers an all-in-one onchain game platform that rewards players and developers through a unique community system. With a comprehensive suite of services including onchain games, wallet, DEX, marketplace, Mission Card NFT system, QuestWall, and launchpad, ISKRA aims to be the de facto web 3 game publishing platform for Asia and beyond. Backed by significant funding and collaborations with major players in the industry, ISKRA consistently ranks at the top in categories for gaming on DappRadar for unique active wallets and engagement.

Find out more about Verichains here.

SOURCE Verichains