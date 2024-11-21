Verified QT: Tinder® announces verification drive to increase user safety and authenticity in partnership with Wesnet

Featuring an exclusive pop-up event at Bondi Beach on 29 November and up to $20,000 donation for newly verified accounts to NGO partner WESNET, Tinder's latest initiative aims to enhance authenticity and help unlock more matches through its ID and Photo Verification feature.

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinder®, the dating app that revolutionised how people meet, has launched a national verification drive as its latest industry-leading initiative to enhance user safety and build trust in online dating by encouraging users to be a Verified QT ( tinderverifiedqt.com ). This initiative has been brought to life with Wesnet, the National Peak Body for specialist domestic and family violence services.

Featuring an exclusive pop-up event at Bondi Beach on 29 November and up to $20,000 donation for newly verified accounts to NGO partner WESNET, Tinder's latest initiative aims to enhance authenticity and help unlock more matches through its ID and Photo Verification feature.

According to Tinder's data, being verified is one of the most appealing aspects of a dating profile, with 69% of users under 30 in Australia interested in seeing verified profiles[1] and 66% specifically interested in seeing a profile badge to indicate verified status[2]. Not only is verification enhancing authenticity for users, it's also increasing match rates - with Tinder confirming that Aussie users who complete ID + Photo Verification get a higher match rate[3], on average.

Tinder is bringing its Verified QT drive to life with an exclusive pop-up event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Friday 29 November between 10:00AM - 2:00PM . Tinder users who register to be a Verified QT can get their profile photos captured by renowned photographer Cybele Malinowski , known for her work with stars like Jason Mamoa, Florence Welch and Troye Sivan, and to nab a profile session with Tinder's local dating expert Sera Bozza .

Once Cybele has shot some stellar new pics, attendees will be encouraged to upload their new photos to their Tinder profiles, get verified on the spot and join the nationwide verification drive to increase online dating safety and authenticity. Sera Bozza will be on hand to offer personalised advice, help users refine their Tinder bios, and walk them through the ID + Photo Verification process to secure Verified QT status.

For those unable to make it to Bondi, all Aussies are invited to take part in Tinder's in-app verification drive. Tinder has announced it will contribute $1 to Wesnet for every user who completes the ID and Photo Verification process from 12 November to 6 December, up to a maximum total of AUD$20,000. The funds will be used to support survivors of gender-based violence, especially those experiencing domestic and family violence.

The ID + Photo Verification feature is accessible on Tinder profiles. Users must provide a video selfie and a valid Driver's License or Passport. This process matches the video selfie to both the ID photo and profile photos, and also checks the user's age. Users receive their blue checkmark once both steps are complete and can claim to be a Verified QT.

Tinder's Communications Director in Australia, Kirsty Dunn said, "With a relationship formed every three seconds on Tinder,[4] we understand the importance of authenticity. What better way to put your authentic self forward than by having a fully verified profile, complete with that blue tick! We're proud to announce this Verified QT campaign in Australia in partnership with Wesnet.

"We're inviting Tinder users in Sydney to register to take part in our pop-up in Bondi to get some fab new pics from a renowned photographer and profile advice from our resident dating expert. We're also encouraging all Australians to help us raise vital funds for Wesnet via the Verified QT drive by getting ID + Photo Verified in-app to help enhance authenticity and unlock more matches."

Tinder's local dating expert Sera Bozza, said "That little blue tick is the ultimate green flag! Profile verification doesn't just enhance safety, it also increases the likelihood of making meaningful connections - which is what online dating is all about. Authentic connections only!

"Tinder's Verified QT booth at Bondi makes the verification process easier and more engaging than ever, giving users a simple way to improve their dating profile and empower them to take control of their online dating experience. So, make sure you secure your spot and get down to Bondi Beach on Friday 29 November, to get verified or jump on the app and become a Verified QT."

Karen Bentley, CEO of WESNET, said: "Everyone has a right to feel safe online and in their relationships. It's great to see Tinder focusing not only on trust and safety but also on promoting healthy and respectful relationships, as well as supporting the critical work we do at Wesnet. Verification helps verify that potential matches are real and can also act as a deterrent to those looking to misuse technology."

The Verified QT campaign forms part of Tinder's broader industry-leading efforts to build trust and ensure user safety by promoting respectful dating practices. Over the past three years, Tinder has released more than 20 safety features including ID Verification , Warnings , Are You Sure and Does This Bother You in order to enhance the experience for its users while setting new standards for the entire online dating industry.

This is the latest Australian initiative from Tinder focused on educating users on dating safety. In September Tinder announced its Consent Course with Chanel Contos and has previously launched School of Swipe , Dating Safety Guide and Dating Dictionary: Consent Edition , which provide valuable information to help navigate the dating landscape safely and with confidence.

[1] Tinder research report 2023 [2] Tinder research report 2024 [3] Tinder internal data 2024 [4] Tinder, the preferred dating app for singles under 30, completed a study highlighting dating app relationship behaviours in 2023. This survey identified respondents who entered into a relationship through Tinder in the past year. For more information, visit tinderlove.com.

SOURCE Tinder Australia