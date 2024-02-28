Verified USD Foundation Partners with Chaos Labs as Verified USD (USDV) Stablecoin Ecosystem Grows

Partnership enables a data-driven analytics and intelligence framework to support the expansion and evolution of the USDV ecosystem.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Verified USD Foundation today announced a strategic partnership with Chaos Labs for the provision of analytics and advisory services in support of the Foundation's engagements with decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and integrations with new blockchain protocols. Chaos Labs is the leader in risk management and on-chain economic security for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

The Verified USD Foundation

Under a shared vision to advance the arena of real-world assets (RWA)-backed stablecoins, the partnership introduces a tailored data-driven analytics framework enabling actionable intelligence for the expansion and evolution of the USDV stablecoin, a community-driven ecosystem fully backed by a basket of tokenized RWAs.

Chaos Labs will leverage its understanding of the DeFi landscape to provide insights on USDV's liquidity and usage patterns, including examining associated risks of the operating environment and advisory for new asset listings and protocol integrations.

Omer Goldberg, the CEO and founder of Chaos Labs, said, "Chaos Labs is thrilled to support USDV stablecoin in expanding its diverse ecosystem. Creating an ecosystem that supports ongoing use for multiple purposes is paramount to fostering the sustainable growth of stablecoins. With our deep expertise in risk management and growth for protocols across various chains, this strategic collaboration is a leap forward in our commitment to innovation within RWA-backed stablecoins as an ecosystem partner to USDV."

Matthew Commons, President of the Verified USD Foundation, said, "We are excited about our partnership with Chaos Labs as we expand our presence in the DeFi space. Through this collaboration, the USDV ecosystem will seamlessly integrate with emerging protocols, ensuring secure transactions and unlocking new use cases for our community. We are committed to fostering a dynamic USDV ecosystem across a growing array of blockchain protocols."

Introduced in November 2023, USDV represents a new paradigm in stablecoin design. As a tokenized RWA-backed stablecoin, USDV offers unrivaled on-chain transparency through its first reserve asset STBT, a market-leading tokenized treasury bill product. As an omnichain ERC-20 token, the USDV also brings unmatched accessibility and adaptability across diverse blockchain networks on CeFi and DeFi platforms, with 30+ ecosystem partners. It further supports equitable ecosystem development with its novel value attribution mechanism - ColorTrace , incentivizing the community of contributors to fuel the sustainable growth of the USDV ecosystem.

About Chaos Labs

Chaos Labs is the industry-leading Risk Management and Optimization platform for on-chain financial applications. Chaos Labs accelerates crypto adoption by providing protocols with custom and automated financial risk assessment and economic security tooling that verifies a protocol's durability and stability in any market condition. With Chaos Labs, teams can protect user funds from market-based attacks and optimize capital efficiency. For more information, visit www.chaoslabs.xyz .

About the Verified USD Foundation

The Verified USD Foundation ("the Foundation") is dedicated to supporting the development and adoption of the USDV ecosystem. Its primary mandate includes governance oversight, strategic visioning, and facilitating the onboarding of community contributors to advance the utility and adoption of USDV.

With its mission to facilitate seamless, equitable and transparent on-chain and off-chain transactions within the Web3 ecosystem, the Foundation is committed to fostering a synergistic ecosystem that equitably allocates value among its contributors. This approach not only nurtures collaborative partnerships but also fuels the long-term sustainability and growth of the network. Operating under an orphan special purpose vehicle (SPV) structure, the Foundation upholds the highest standard of transparency and fiduciary duty. It retains unencumbered legal ownership of all reserve assets, with its fundamental duty being to serve the interests of USDV holders. For more information, visit: usdv.money

