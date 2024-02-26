Verint Acknowledged as a Market Leader for Contact Center Applications in Hong Kong by Frost & Sullivan

Verint AI-Powered Open Platform Ranks First in Cloud and On-Premises Workforce Management, Quality Monitoring, and Analytics Advanced Application Solutions in Asia

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that it has been recognized as the leading quality monitoring (QM), analytics and workforce management (WFM) solutions provider in Hong Kong with a market share of 41% by the research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Beyond Hong Kong, the company's contact center platform achieved the top market share leadership scores from Frost & Sullivan for each of these segments in a report entitled Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Tracker, 2023*. Verint's leadership status was further reinforced as it was named a leader in Frost & Sullivan's Evaluation of End-to-End Customer Experience Platform Landscape , solidifying the company's position as a dominant player in contact center applications and operations.

Verint was also recognized as leading the WFM, QM and analytics segments in multiple individual countries around the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, India, Singapore and China.

"Organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based, omnichannel solutions with advanced AI-powered analytics and automation to ensure business continuity and competitive differentiation in a post-pandemic landscape. Vendors like Verint with its AI-powered open platform approach have been at the forefront of these technological changes, further strengthening its reputation as a market leader," said Krishna Baidya, senior director at Frost & Sullivan.

Verint's Vice President North Asia and Korea, Matty Kaffeman, is delighted by the company's ongoing success and recognition in Hong Kong and beyond. "As the economy improves, we are having more discussions for bigger projects. Organizations are moving away from the sole reliance on telephony for customer engagement and corporates are emphasizing the use of technology to increase efficiencies. In particular, at Verint we see that customers are putting more focus on analytics (YoY 2022 change is 8.1% according to Frost & Sullivan) as they sought to improve customer satisfaction, stickiness, footprint and advocacy/referencing."

Verint's President Asia Pacific, Ady Meretz commented further, "As organizations continue to strive for CX automation, the Verint Open Platform can meet our customers wherever they are on their evolution, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and transform their customer and agent experiences through AI-powered solutions. It's gratifying to be celebrated by industry peers who help confirm our leadership in these areas."

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com .

*Source: Frost & Sullivan, Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Tracker, 2023

