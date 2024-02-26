Verint Acknowledged as Market Leader for Contact Center Applications in Singapore - Frost & Sullivan Research Shows

In Singapore and the wider APAC region, Verint AI-Powered Open Platform Ranks First in Cloud and On-Premises Workforce Management, Quality Monitoring, and Analytics Advanced Application Solutions.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that it has been recognized as a leading customer engagement solutions provider in Singapore with a market share of 22.8%, according to the research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Beyond Singapore, the company's contact center platform achieved the top market share leadership scores in Asia Pacific from Frost & Sullivan for WFM, QM, and analytics segments in a report entitled Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Tracker, 2023*. Verint's leadership status was further reinforced as it was named a leader in Frost & Sullivan's Evaluation of End-to-End Customer Experience Platform Landscape , solidifying the company's position as a dominant player in contact center applications and operations.

Singapore, along with some other markets such as Hong Kong SAR, India, China and Australia, are some of the countries and regions where Verint stood out as the leading provider for WFM, QM and analytics solutions.

"Our research indicates that the Singapore's contact center market has continued to be a competitive one to watch out for in APAC, as CAGR (compound annual growth rate) increases moderately at 3.7%. The transformation from the inbound call center to the omnichannel customer engagement center will continue to drive the adoption of analytics," said Krishna Baidya, senior director at Frost & Sullivan.

Verint's Vice President Southeast Asia, Manish Shah said, "We are delighted that Verint has sustained our market lead in Singapore. We've seen tremendous growth potential in the analytics segment at 14% YoY and have made a lot of investments developing our capabilities accordingly. We are excited that our market share showcases that these investments have come into fruition, and will continue to ensure our cloud contact center platforms would evolve and become stronger and more secure."

Verint's President Asia Pacific, Ady Meretz commented further, "As organizations continue to strive for CX automation, the Verint Open Platform can meet our customers wherever they are on their evolution, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and transform their customer and agent experiences through AI-powered solutions. It's gratifying to be celebrated by industry peers who help confirm our leadership in these areas."

*Source: Frost & Sullivan, Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Tracker, 2023

