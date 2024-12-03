Veritas Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Veritas recognized as Storage Partner of the Year winner

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, today announced it is a recipient of a 2024 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Veritas has been named winner of the Storage Partner of the Year award.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

With more than 30 years of industry leadership, Veritas has supported organizations through every major IT disruption. Ninety-one percent of the Fortune 100 – representing many of the largest companies from key sectors like financial services, healthcare and technology – rely on Veritas to manage, protect and recover their business-critical data and applications. Through its longtime relationship with AWS, Veritas provides high-performance cloud solutions at scale. Among these are backup to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), archiving to Amazon S3 Glacier, migrating workloads to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and ensuring mission-critical applications are highly available and recoverable across multiple availability zones.

Deepak Mohan, executive vice president of engineering at Veritas, said: "As enterprises modernize their infrastructure using Veritas and AWS, they need solutions that are both simple to manage and simple to engage. The combination of Veritas technologies delivered through AWS Marketplace enables cost optimization for digital transformation – whether through flexible consumption of data protection and application resiliency services or intense deduplication of cloud data volumes. The Storage Partner of the Year award reflects the continued success of our collaboration with AWS and the benefits we deliver to customers together."

The Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor can match Veritas' ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on X at @veritastechllc.

