Veritas Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Cyber Recovery

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data resiliency, today announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49787923, November 2023).

One of the foremost vendor assessment tools for technology buyers, the IDC MarketScape uses a rigorous methodology that considers both quantitative and qualitative data to score vendor offerings, capabilities and strategies, as well as current and future market success factors. This is the inaugural IDC MarketScape report on Worldwide Cyber Recovery. Twelve vendors were evaluated for the 2023 report.

Phil Goodwin, research vice president, infrastructure software platforms at IDC, said: "Cyber-attacks are a top concern of nearly every organization in every geography. Organizational leaders are focused on cyber preparedness and response, the foundation of which is the ability to recover with certainty, speed and accuracy. However, these solutions vary so widely in capabilities and architecture that IT buyers may be confused about the differences and challenged to make the right purchase decision. This groundbreaking IDC MarketScape helps them gain clarity on the most effective solution for their unique situations."

Trusted by more than 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—Veritas continues to build on its longstanding reputation. The company recently introduced VeritasTM 360 Defense, the first extensible architecture to unify data security, data protection and data governance capabilities with solutions from an expansive ecosystem of leading security vendors to mitigate threats and speed recovery. The Veritas 360 Defense announcement additionally featured several new product innovations and integrations, including updates to Veritas AltaTM, the industry's most complete, secure cloud data management platform.

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for Veritas:

"Breadth and depth of portfolio to cover detection, prevention, and recovery for both the backup environment and some capabilities on primary storage

"Deep risk identification and scoring"

"Compliance with numerous governmental standards and directives"

"Extensive and specific roadmap of new features"

"Internal testing against actual malware/ransomware infections in the Veritas REDLab

In concluding its assessment of Veritas, IDC wrote: "Veritas has broad applicability from SMB through large-scale organizations in nearly all geographies. Its range of deployment options allow customers to use it in a way consistent with organizational preferences. It will be particularly interesting to government and regulated organizations where standards certifications are important."

Matt Waxman, senior vice president and general manager, data protection, at Veritas, said: "Mitigating and recovering from malware threats, such as ransomware, with the disparate tools many organizations rely on, is becoming virtually impossible in today's complex multi-cloud environments. We believe our position in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cyber Recovery is validation of our strategy to unify data security, data protection and data governance within the security ecosystem, so organizations can continue to thrive despite the ever-evolving threat landscape."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas' ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at Veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @VeritasTechLLC.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

