VERTICAL INSTITUTE EMPOWERS FUTURE DATA PROFESSIONALS WITH IN-DEMAND DATA SKILLS FOR SINGAPORE'S BOOMING TECH LANDSCAPE

tech ambitions hinge on developing a robust talent pool in data science, crucial for leadership in AI and technology. Vertical Institute pioneers data science education, offering a comprehensive Data Science Bootcamp to address the shortage of skilled data scientists in Singapore and enhance global competitiveness.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's tech landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, fuelled by ambitious initiatives to solidify its position as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI). As part of its National AI 2.0 strategy[1], Singapore aims to triple its AI talent pool to 15,000, signalling a concerted effort to harness the transformative potential of AI technologies.

In this evolving landscape, data science has emerged as a critical component, serving as the backbone of AI systems and driving innovation across industries. However, the scarcity of skilled data scientists poses a significant hurdle to Singapore's aspirations for technological advancement. This shortage of talent not only threatens to impede Singapore's progress in AI and technology, but also undermines its ability to remain competitive on the global stage.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), data scientists hold the second-highest share of vacancies within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector[2]. LinkedIn's recent analysis of millions of job titles[3] reveals that data scientists rank among the topmost in-demand jobs in Singapore for 2024. As companies across industries strive to leverage data for innovation and competitive advantage, the demand for skilled data scientists continues to soar.

Recognising the urgency of addressing this skills gap, Vertical Institute (VI) introduces its comprehensive Data Science Bootcamp. As a leading provider of tech bootcamps in Singapore, Vertical Institute is committed to equipping Singaporeans with the essential skills needed to thrive in today's data-driven economy.

Vertical Institute's Data Science Bootcamp offers a compelling alternative to traditional university degrees, providing a more cost-effective pathway to acquiring in-demand data science skills in just 21 hours. With its industry-experienced instructors, project-based learning approach using real-world data and industry tools, the programme ensures that participants are well-prepared to meet the demands of today's tech industry. Also, their graduates get to be part of the Vertical Institute community where they can leverage connections with alumni, instructors, and experts.

The Bootcamp caters to individuals with varying levels of experience, from beginners with no prior experience to seasoned professionals seeking to specialise in data science. By offering flexible scheduling options and course fee subsidies, Vertical Institute aims to make this programme accessible to a wide range of learners, regardless of their background or circumstances. In addition to the comprehensive curriculum, Vertical Institute's classes are all conducted via Zoom, offering learners the flexibility to fit their education around their existing commitments, with classes available on weekends and weekdays after 6pm.

Vertical Institute features industry-expert instructors providing personalised feedback and support through free 1-on-1 consultations. For instance, in the Data Science Bootcamp, students learn from professionals like Clarence, an Analyst with a Masters in IT Business (Analytics) from Singapore Management University. Designed for beginners, this bootcamp offers a swift path to mastering essential data skills, including Python proficiency for data science, AI, and machine learning. VI also offers Data Analytics courses, complementing the Data Science curriculum and providing students with a comprehensive understanding of data analysis, enhancing their employability in today's data-driven economy.

Hidayah, a Data Science Alumni, says " Vertical Institute exceeded my expectations on all fronts. Not only did their course offerings perfectly align with my needs, but the flexible online format, conducted via Zoom, has made learning accessible from anywhere. As a returning student, I can confidently say their programs have a significant impact. Vertical Institute goes beyond theory with practical applications, allowing me to run scripts independently - a testament to their effectiveness. For me, Vertical Institute represents both personal and professional growth. Their courses have empowered me to advance my career and I look forward to applying these newfound skills daily."

Vertical Institute is accredited by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and The Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (IBF), ensuring high-quality programs that equip students with career-ready skills. With government-subsidised programmes, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents can save up to 70% on course fees. Vertical Institute's Data Science course is also Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA)-eligible so Singaporeans aged 21-31 can utilise the PSEA. to further offset remaining fees. Additionally, the use of SkillsFuture credits enhances affordability, making quality education accessible to all.

Investing in data science skills is not only an investment in individual career growth but also a strategic imperative for Singapore's continued success in the global technology landscape. With Vertical Institute's Data Science Bootcamp, Singaporeans have a clear pathway to acquire the skills needed to thrive in the data-driven economy of tomorrow.

