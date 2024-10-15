VERTICAL INSTITUTE LAUNCHES GENERATIVE AI COURSE

Surge in Professional Course Enrolments As Singaporeans Turn to Future-Proof Skills Amid Economic Downturn

More Than 15,000 Alumni Equipped with In-Demand Digital Skills

Government Subsidies, Flexible Learning and Rising Industry Demand Drive Surge

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Institute, a leading education provider, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) course, to cater to rising demand for professional development courses in the digital sector.

Over the last 9 months, the institute recorded an increase in enrolments across its professional development courses. A key factor driving this surge is government support for upskilling initiatives. When polled, 71.67% of Vertical Institute's students stated that affordability and government subsidies were the main factors for course enrolment. Other factors include Job Placement Assistance (JPA) at 63.33% and course flexibility at 60%. Vertical Institute has responded to these needs by working with various government agencies to offer mainly government-subsidised courses, with a high level of flexibility - making it easier for professionals to acquire in-demand skills. The institute also has a JPA (Job Placement Assistance) programme, connecting graduates with employers to help provide a seamless transition into their new careers.

AI Skills – Key to Career Growth in a Changing Job Market

The rapid rise of AI technologies has generated abundant opportunities, particularly in Generative AI. AI plays a crucial role across industries like finance, healthcare, and retail, where it is used to improve automation, enhance data-driven decision-making, and develop personalised customer experiences. Generative AI is employed in creating realistic content, optimising supply chains, and boosting cybersecurity by detecting anomalies in real-time.

Singapore's government is actively supporting AI adoption through initiatives like the National AI Strategy 2.0, which focuses on empowering SMEs and building robust AI capabilities to ensure businesses can harness the potential of AI effectively[1]. In Singapore, around 53% of companies have deployed AI solutions as of 2024[2].

"AI technologies are transforming every sector, and it's essential that professionals acquire the hands-on skills to navigate this change. Our Generative AI course provides industry-relevant training," says Dr Peter Finn, Instructor at Vertical Institute, Co-Founder and CEO @ Synectify. "The course focuses on practical applications, allowing students to tackle the most pressing challenges with AI solutions that drive efficiency and that empower innovation in today's tech-forward world."

According to Payscale[3], AI professionals in Singapore earn an average of S$90,000 annually, making it one of the most lucrative career paths for those seeking job security and advancement.

Flexible Learning Tailored for Busy Professionals

Vertical Institute stands out for its industry-led training, offering personalised feedback and support through 1-on-1 consultations with students. This model ensures that graduates are well-prepared to manage AI challenges for themselves and their organisations. The institute's online, flexible learning environment allows working professionals to upskill while balancing their current job responsibilities. With practical, hands-on training from industry-expert instructors, Vertical Institute continues to empower professionals to transition seamlessly into cybersecurity roles.

Student Success: More Than 15,000 Alumni Equipped with Future-Ready Skills To Date

Vertical Institute is committed to preparing individuals for the jobs of tomorrow by offering market-centric courses that are not only affordable but also relevant to Singapore's growing digital economy. The institute's online campus offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing students to balance their learning with professional commitments. With a 4.9-star Google rating and over 15,000 alumni, many of whom have successfully transitioned into new roles, Vertical Institute continues to equip learners with in-demand skills like generative AI, cybersecurity, data science, and blockchain.

About Vertical Institute

Vertical Institute prepares individuals for the jobs of tomorrow. We specialise in teaching in-demand skills, building the next generation of changemakers and inventors through our world-class in-demand tech courses and certifications.

Vertical Institute is accredited as an Approved Training Provider (ATO) by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and The Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (IBF). All our courses are government-subsidised, eligible for SkillsFuture Credits usage, and NTUC UTAP Funding.

Vertical Institute's Generative AI Course equips professionals with in-demand AI skills designed to boost productivity and efficiency across industries. Spanning 21 hours (7 Days and 3 hours per day), this comprehensive program covers the full spectrum of AI applications, from basic to advanced techniques in ChatGPT and prompt engineering. Key modules include beginner, intermediate, and advanced ChatGPT techniques, automation strategies, and integrating the OpenAI API. Additionally, the course places strong emphasis on security, ethics, and responsible AI use, ensuring learners are well-versed in the ethical considerations of AI adoption.

Participants will gain hands-on experience to apply AI-driven solutions in their current roles, making this course essential for anyone looking to future-proof their career in Singapore's evolving digital landscape. By addressing key pain points like automation and workflow efficiency, this course empowers professionals to stay competitive and navigate the fast-growing demand for AI skills.

For full course information, refer to www.verticalinstitute.com/generative-ai-course.

Mr Peter Finn, Instructor at Vertical Institute, Co-Founder and CEO @ Synectify

Dr. Peter Finn is a highly accomplished technologist, educator, and entrepreneur with over thirty years of experience in systems engineering, including generative AI, distributed systems, security software, and grid computing. As the CEO and Co-founder of Synectify, a Singapore-based leader in distributed carbon-neutral computing, Dr. Finn drives innovation that transforms both industry and society by developing solutions at the intersection of AI, machine learning, and sustainable technology.

Dr. Finn is not just a technology innovator, but an accomplished scholar who holds a PhD from the National University of Singapore. He has a passionate commitment to giving back and sharing his expertise to advance lifelong learning. He is also a regular speaker and panelist on cutting-edge topics ranging from blockchain and AI to impact-driven technology.

