VERTICAL INSTITUTE REVOLUTIONISES CAREER DEVELOPMENT WITH CUTTING-EDGE COURSES AND EXPERT-LED INSTRUCTION

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and shifting industry landscapes, the importance of upskilling and reskilling has never been more critical. As professionals seek to navigate the dynamic job market or embark on mid-career switches, Vertical Institute (VI) emerges as a beacon of opportunity, offering cutting-edge courses and expert-led instruction tailored to meet the demands of tomorrow's careers.

Digital jobs now take up 11% of Singapore's online job market.[1] This reflects on how technology has become an integral part of many lives, leading companies to actively seek and retain skilled tech talents to provide more personalised services and experiences. The demand for such talents has resulted in tech roles commanding a higher base salary than non-tech roles in 2022, earning 38% more.[2] However, having tech knowledge itself is not enough — it is those who are well-equipped with vital resources and indispensable skills that will often adapt and thrive in such environments.

In an environment where traditional job roles evolve and new skill sets become essential, VI stands at the forefront, championing the cause of career transformation through education. Recognising the pressing need for individuals to acquire in-demand skills, the institute's focus on upskilling and reskilling resonates deeply with professionals aiming to future-proof their careers or transition into burgeoning industries.

VI's commitment to excellence is underscored by its accreditations as an Approved Training Provider (ATO) by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and The Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (IBF). This recognition further solidifies Vertical Institute's position as a trusted source for quality education and career development. Furthermore, these programmes are also subsidised by the government, enabling up to 70% course subsidy for Singaporeans and PRs. Learners can conveniently offset fees using SkillsFuture credits, making quality education accessible to all.

Vertical Institute offers a range of beginner-friendly courses, ensuring accessibility for all skill levels without any prior experience required. Conducted via live online sessions through Zoom Webinar, learners can benefit from flexible schedules, with classes available on weekends and weekdays (morning, afternoon, and evening sessions).

The Data Analytics course offered by VI provides essential skills in Excel, SQL, and Tableau, crucial for leveraging data in business decision-making. Designed for beginners, graduates will participate in a capstone project focusing on solving real-world data problems in the fintech industry. On the other hand, VI's beginner-friendly Cybersecurity delves into cybersecurity fundamentals, covering protection against online threats and scams.

The accredited UX Design programme empowers learners with comprehensive UX skills, covering user research, information architecture, prototyping, and wireframing using Figma. The course emphasises hands-on learning, culminating in a fintech-focused portfolio project with expert feedback. VI's Digital Marketing course provides an extensive overview of digital marketing, encompassing areas like social media, SEO, SEM, Google Analytics, content, and email marketing, and more.

Across all courses, participants will learn through expert-led sessions, assignments, and discussions, gaining hands-on experience by executing portfolio projects under expert guidance. Instructors offer individualised feedback and support through free 1-on-1 consultations, allowing participants to explore new tools and concepts while receiving personalised guidance. VI boasts a lineup of esteemed instructors with extensive industry backgrounds. VI boasts a line-up of esteemed instructors with extensive industry backgrounds in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, and UX Design.

These experts bring invaluable real-world experiences into the virtual classroom, ensuring that learners gain insights and knowledge that directly translate into their chosen career paths. Participants will get to learn from experts such as Clarence, an Analyst at Google with a Masters in IT Business (Analytics) from Singapore Management University. Industry professionals such as Liangyang, Senior Specialist Technical Account Manager of Security @ Amazon Web Systems, will also be part of the course. These experts bring invaluable real-world experiences into the virtual classroom, ensuring that learners gain insights and knowledge that directly translate into their chosen career paths (See Appendix B for full list of instructors).

More than just lessons, VI's courses are a gateway to lucrative career opportunities. Their alumni are testaments to the transformative power of their programmes. Marcella Tang, a VI Data Analytics alumnus says: "Seeking a career shift into the tech industry, I enrolled in Vertical Institute's data analytics course to bridge my skill gap. Their remote classes not only provided flexibility but equipped me with immediate industry-relevant skills, including data visualisation, machine learning, and Python coding. Now a Cloud Solutions Architect, I design robust cloud computing architectures, leveraging the skills honed through the course's real-world capstone project, a testament solidifying its impact on my career shift. I strongly recommend exploring Vertical Institute's courses when embarking on a career change; taking that leap of faith has truly been one of my best decisions."

Another alumnus, Sopfian, says: "My time at Vertical Institute was truly exceptional. The meticulously designed Cybersecurity Bootcamp struck a perfect balance between theory and practical knowledge. Peter, my instructor, was not only an expert but also incredibly supportive, fostering engaging discussions that made learning enjoyable. This course has enhanced my understanding of cybersecurity principles and immediately boosting my prospective job performance. Thanks to Peter's real-world insights, the interactive classes were both enriching and motivating. This experience not only increased my confidence but also propelled me to improve my credentials and pursue an MBA in Cybersecurity—a must-join opportunity."

Vertical Institute not only offers unparalleled education but also provides professionally recognised certifications, further enhancing the value of acquired skills in the job market.

For more information on Vertical Institute's transformative courses and to explore a new realm of career possibilities, visit verticalinstitute.com .

SOURCE Vertical Institute