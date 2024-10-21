Vespucci World Tour: From October 24 to 28, Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia will be in Singapore

On the occasion of the stop in one of the main capitals of world business and finance,

Southeast Asia's global hub, the Villaggio Italia offers a schedule full of events to tell about Made in Italy and the country's excellence, analyze markets, promote Italian exports

sustainability, investment, research and entrepreneurship

Present in Singapore: Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini,

Undersecretary of Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago as delegated by the Minister of Defense of the Italian Government, Italian Ambassador to Singapore H.E. Dante Brandi, President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Enrico Credendino, CEO of Difesa Servizi Luca Andreoli

Confindustria, the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, chooses Singapore's Villaggio Italia to present the 12th "Exporting the Dolce Vita" Report, which analyzes the export potential of Italy's "beautiful and well-made" products on the international scene, with a focus on the fashion, food, nautical and wood-furniture sectors

RINA, a multinational inspection, certification and consulting engineering group, will be present in Singapore with a board meeting aboard Amerigo Vespucci and the presentation of the "Open Innovation Hub" in Singapore, a seminar on innovation and technological development

The Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, since its departure from Genoa in July 2023, has chosen the Amerigo Vespucci as one of the platforms to promote the candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO intangible heritage

The excellence of the Piedmont region with wines from the UNESCO hills and the prized White Truffle of Alba

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. will be the opening ceremony of the Villaggio Italia

(at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great anticipation for the 25th stop of Amerigo Vespucci's World Tour that will be in Singapore from Oct. 24 to 28 together with the Villaggio Italia, the "Multi-Year Traveling World Exposition" of Italian excellence strongly supported by the Minister of Defense of the Italian Government Guido Crosetto to which 12 ministries join with the Prime Minister's Office.

Singapore is the EU's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and is one of the most attractive Asian outlet markets for Italian companies, representing an extremely important technological, tourist and logistical hub, an optimal environment in terms of infrastructure and regulations, factors that have made it a major attraction for investment. Its location in the heart of Southeast Asia and the convergence of the world's major shipping lines make it a strategic hub for maritime transport and international trade.

The Villaggio Italia in Singapore will be an important platform for meeting and dialogue on strategic issues for the country's future: sustainability, research, markets and entrepreneurship.

Confindustria, the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, has chosen the Villaggio Italia in Singapore to present the 12th "Exporting the Dolce Vita" Report edited by the Confindustria Study Center, which analyzes the export potential of Italian "beautiful and well-made" products on the international scene, with a specific focus on the Southeast Asian market for the fashion, food, nautical and wood-furniture sectors. The Confindustria delegation will be led by the Vice President for Export and Investment Attraction, Barbara Cimmino, with the participation of the trade associations representing the focus sectors: FederlegnoArredo, Sistema Moda Italia, Confindustria Accessori Moda, Confindustria Federorafi, Confindustria Nautica, and Federalimentare.

RINA, a multinational inspection, certification and consulting engineering group, will hold a seminar at Villaggio Italia to introduce the "Open Innovation Hub" in Singapore and its Board of Directors aboard Amerigo Vespucci, the first Board of Directors of a company aboard the historic sailing ship. Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA, and Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA, will be present.

The Italian financial newspaper Sole 24 Ore will be at the Villaggio Italia with a forum entitled "The Amerigo Vespucci, a floating icon. Synergies between Italy and Singapore for the construction of an innovative and sustainable future" and two panels to talk about "Definition, defense and diffusion: the three D of Made in Italy" and "Technical-scientific cooperation, Italian know-how as an answer to global challenges"; among the guests will be Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini and Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA.

The Italian news agency ANSA will present a photo exhibition and forum dedicated to the theme "Italy meets Singapore, they say about us" a discussion with opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists, Singaporean researchers and representatives of Italian institutions who will talk about their relationship with Italy and possible developments in the current relations between the two countries. Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini and ANSA CEO Stefano De Alessandri will be present.

Both events will be streamed live on the Sole24Ore and ANSA Agency platforms.

ICE – Italian Trade Agency and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will present the Global Startup Program to global investors in Singapore.

Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy will be present with the investment attraction event "Invest in Italy: where innovating is tradition."

On board Amerigo Vespucci, the excellences of the Piedmont Region will be presented, with wines from the UNESCO hills and the prized White Truffle of Alba, for an exclusive event featuring the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, in which to discover an area unique for its landscape, tradition and food and wine culture.

Research, technology and science are the major themes of the scheduled lectures and seminars: the topic of cosmic radiation is covered in the seminar "Vespucci meets: Science and Physics" dedicated to ongoing studies, including on board the Nave Vespucci on which a small National Institute of Nuclear Physics apparatus has set sail in Darwin for the detection of cosmic rays i.e., the shower of particles that constantly invests us from space; natural sciences are the focus of the seminar dedicated to the naturalistic expeditions conducted by academics, scientists and historians in Southeast Asia by sea, both in the past and nowadays, between Italy and Singapore. Blue & Space Economy also returns to center stage in Singapore.

Also among the Italian excellences in Singapore there will be: the Italian cinema in collaboration with the Venice Biennale's International Film Festival, the exhibition of the artwork "La David" by artist Jago, and the "Italia Geniale" exhibition dedicated to Italian design and made by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with ADI Design Museum. Narrating the relationship between infrastructure and technology between the present and the future is the exhibition on the Messina Strait Bridge and MOSE projects in Venice.

Art and culture bring their best to Singapore with an exhibition of paintings "Painters of the Navy" and a photo exhibition entitled "The Soul of the Vespucci," 13 shots capturing crew members of the world's most beautiful ship at work, taken by Chief of 2nd Class Naval Photographer Maurizio Lapera. Villaggio Italia will host also a "Made in Sicily" exhibition (ceramics and artist's canvases that will also be made live during the public opening days) and a conference on the theme of Magna Graecia and the culture of myth that will include an artistic performance in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Heritage of the Region of Sicily.

For the Villaggio Italia in Singapore, three exceptional Italian godmothers: Veronica Maya, anchorwoman; Francesca Cenci, journalist and host; and Serena Autieri, singer, actress and host.

Singapore will also feature a rich musical program starting with the presence of the Fanfare of the Livorno Naval Academy, composed of 17 elements from various Italian conservatories and high schools of music, conducted by 1st Lieutenant Franco Impalà, who will perform daily at the Villaggio Italia.

Opera music is the protagonist of the Concert "Lirica Arts - Puccini, a life in 7 women," a collection of various pieces of music structured in the story of the tragic end of seven protagonists of Puccini's operas. Dedicated to Italian pop music in the world is the Concert by Matilde G, a young Italian singer, author, pianist and performer who brings to her songs the mix of different cultures within which she grew up (she spent part of her childhood in India and for the past five years has been living in Singapore, a city she now considers home). Italian Baroque music is featured in the concert "Viva Italia! Songs & Dances from Baroque Italy" by Red Dot Baroque, the premier baroque music ensemble of the prestigious and renowned Yong Siew Toh Conservatory. The great classics of Italian music will be performed by artist, actress and host Serena Autieri. The screening of the docuseries "Mano d'Opera - Il teatro raccontato da chi lo fa" will take visitors on a journey to discover the history and evolution of the key professions of Italian opera.

Ministry of Tourism and ENIT (The Italian Government Tourist Board) meet with tour operators at the "Vespucci on a journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics" meeting.

Italian culinary excellence will take center stage at Ristorante Italia.

In addition to the Italian Ministry of Defense, the following are participating in the "World Tour-Villaggio Italia" initiative: the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-with the Minister for Civil Protection and Sea Policies and the Minister for Sport and Youth-the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism.

