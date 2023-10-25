Vestas Inaugurates a New Seoul Office in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore wind is a growing sector in South Korea, and wind energy will play a significant role in South Korea's efforts to address climate change and enhance energy security. As a leader in sustainable energy solutions, Vestas is ready to collaborate with South Korea's as a vital partner in its climate initiatives.

Vestas New Seoul Office Opening Ceremony

To further bolster our presence and expedite our contributions, Vestas has established a new office in Seoul, consolidating our APAC headquarters. This step signifies our dedication to strengthening our footprint in the region and continuing to serve our valued customers and partners with excellence.

On October 24, 2023, Vestas hosted an office opening ceremony, where distinguished guests were invited to visit the new office. Among the attendees were Cheol-won Kang, Vice Mayor of Seoul, Svend Olling, Ambassador of Denmark to the Republic of Korea, and other industry stakeholders. This event served as an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to supporting the introduction of offshore wind energy in South Korea.

"The transition to clean energy is gaining traction in the APAC region. Major markets in the region have already set forth plans for achieving carbon neutrality and renewable energy targets. As a leader in sustainable energy solutions, we are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in facilitating the region's energy transition. Our APAC leadership team will continue to spearhead efforts to assist our customers and driving the business forward from the new APAC headquarters," stated Purvin Patel, APAC President.

"I look forward to the establishment of Vestas' APAC headquarters in Seoul leading to business success and serving as a catalyst for promoting investment in renewable energy industry in Seoul. The city of Seoul will continue to provide support with great interest," remarked Cheol-won Kang, Vice Mayor of Seoul.

"Leveraging its strong industrial foundation and advanced economy, South Korea has the potential to emerge as a prominent hub for wind energy and a leader in the transition to cleaner energy in the APAC region. Together with our customers and partners, we are ready to support South Korea's climate goals and contribute to the sustainable growth of the wind industry in the country," added Srdan Cenic, VP Offshore Sales APAC & General Manager Korea.

