Vestas secures 77 MW order in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 77 MW order with GS E&R for the YD1 Wind Farm in Gyeongsang-do, South Korea. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 18 of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

"We would like to thank GS E&R for their trust in our proven solutions and we are pleased to partner with them on the YD1 project. We remain committed to contribute to the decarbonisation target of South Korea as well as the whole Asia Pacific region, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers." said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in first quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.

Vestas has been active in South Korea since the first V47-660 kW installed in 2001. Since then, Vestas has installed more than 600 MW and has more than 500 MW under service. The addition of YD1 project will further bolster our presence and expedite our contributions to the country's climate initiatives.

About GS E&R

GS E&R entered the private thermal power generation business for the first time in Korea based on over 25 years of know-how in the integrated energy business and has been growing into an eco-friendly comprehensive power generation company through the development of large-scale wind power generation complexes. GS E&R is a collective energy supplier in accordance with the government's energy use rationalization policy, supplying high-quality thermal energy in Banwol and Gumi national industrial complexes to tenant companies at low prices.

In accordance with the government's 5th electricity supply and demand plan, Korea's first private funded thermal power plant with a scale of 1.2 GW was built in 2018 and is currently operated in Donghae-si, Gangwon-do.

In addition, GS E&R is operating a wind farm with a total capacity of 126 MW, the second largest in Korea, in Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongbuk-do, using the renewable energy business as a new growth engine.

