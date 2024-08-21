Vestas to exhibit at Korea Energy Show 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, will exhibit at the Korea Energy Show 2024, which will be held at Busan BEXCO from Wednesday, September 4 to Friday, September 6, 2024.

At the booth, there will be panels and posters about Vestas wind turbine products, O&M services and offshore wind projects, as well as videos, a wind turbine displayed models and VR experience where visitors can explore windfarms virtually.

Visit our booth and seminars to find out more on Vestas' industry-leading wind energy solutions.

Korea Energy Show 2024 Exhibition Overview

Event title: Korea Energy Show 2024

Dates: Wednesday, September 4 - Friday, September 6 , 2024, 10:00-17:00

, 2024, 10:00-17:00 Venue: Busan BEXCO, 55 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea

Organizer: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy / Korea Energy Agency

How to visit: Register on the website or at the registration desk at the venue (free)

Learn more: 2024 Korea Energy Show

Vestas booth: Busan BEXCO Hall 1, Clean Energy Zone, Booth B149

Conference with Vestas participation as a speaker

Conference: Global Maritime City for Climate Crisis Response

Date and Place: September 4th , 15:00-16:30 at Room 205, Convention Hall, BEXCO

, 15:00-16:30 at Room 205, Convention Hall, BEXCO Vestas Speaker: Wadia Fruergaard , Senior Director, Global Head of Policy Positioning & Public Funding, Vestas

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 182 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 151 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 32,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

SOURCE Vestas Asia Pacific