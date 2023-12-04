Vestas wins 46 MW order in Japan

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 46 MW repowering order with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation for Eurus Kamaishi Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 11 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

"We are pleased to partner with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation again and to provide our wind energy solutions for the project. We remain committed to contributing to Japan's carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers", said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of the turbines is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled in 2026.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 173 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 151 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation

Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation operates from its headquarters in Japan. Its development activities are managed through its worldwide locations in Japan (Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation), the United States (Eurus Energy America) and Europe (Eurus Energy Europe). Eurus Energy Holdings recognized the potential of wind energy ahead of many other players. It is the largest wind power developer in Japan and is one of the world leaders in the field

