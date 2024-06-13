Vestas wins 90 MW order in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 90 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in South Korea. The order consists of 21 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW. This project will be the largest onshore wind project for Vestas in the country to date.

The order includes supply and supervision of installation of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 179 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 149 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 30,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

SOURCE Vestas Asia Pacific