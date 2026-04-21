Veterans still battling with DVA claims system

Half of younger veterans aged under 50 are avoiding mental health support due to wait times and system complexity

67% of younger veterans experiencing increased stress or anxiety after trying to access support

Only four in ten (44%) acknowledge the quality and access to veteran support services has improved since the 2024 Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide

BRISBANE, Australia, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of younger Australian veterans are avoiding mental health support due to complex claims processes and long wait times, according to new data released today.

The findings, published in the Veteran Wellness Index by leading veteran advocates, Veterans First Consulting, reveal 51% of veterans aged 18–49 have avoided seeking support in the past three years because the process was too hard to navigate. Complicated processes (56%), long wait times (58%) and not knowing where to start (35%) being the key barriers.

The personal impact is significant. Two-thirds of younger veterans (67%) reported increased stress or anxiety after attempting to access support, while 65% of veterans over the age of 50 said their confidence in seeking assistance in the future had declined.

The new data comes as Australians prepare to honour the sacrifice and service of defence personnel on ANZAC Day, highlighting that many veterans and their families continue to struggle with service-related compensation systems despite reforms following the 2024 Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide.

Some younger veterans (44%) acknowledged improvement in the quality and access to support services since the Royal Commission delivered its Final Report in September 2024, but one in three of all veterans surveyed (32%) experienced no change, indicating that while progress is evident, it has not yet been consistently felt across the system.

Advocates key to navigating the system

The research also shows the critical role of advocates in helping veterans access support. Just 23% of veterans said navigating the claims process alone was easy, compared to 76% who found it easier with experienced advocates.

At the same time, awareness of reforms remains low. Nearly half (48%) of surveyed family members and close associates, along with 21% of veterans, said they had no understanding of proposed reforms to support services.

Kevin Chapman, a former Airfield Defence Guard in the Royal Australian Air Force and co-founder of Veterans First Consulting, said the findings reflect both progress and persistent gaps.

"The Royal Commission made it clear that system failure can have tragic consequences. Everyone involved — from the DVA to service providers to advocates — is working toward improving outcomes for veterans," Mr Chapman said.

"While it's encouraging to see some reforms heading in the right direction, the data tells us many veterans are still struggling to access the support they need."

"From our experience supporting more than 9,000 veterans, there is still significant work required to deliver a system that is simpler and better aligned to their needs."

Mr Chapman said advocates remain an essential part of that system.

"We hear every day how much easier the process is when veterans have support. The data now clearly shows the difference between going it alone and having experienced help."

The 2026 Veteran Wellness Index report is available for download from the Veterans First Consulting website at https://www.veteransfirstconsulting.com/.

Editorial notes:

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About the survey

This study was conducted by independent market research firm YouGov between 9 and 26 March 2026. The survey was conducted online. The total sample size was 246 veterans of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), including those currently serving, with 100 aged 18–49, and 727 family members or close associates of ADF veterans or those currently serving including 326 members aged 18-45.

About Veterans First Consulting

Veterans First Consulting is Australia's largest independent veteran advocacy group. Through the independent, unbiased and professional representation of more than 9,000 veterans in the DVA claims process, we ensure Australian veterans are fairly and accurately supported and compensated.

SOURCE Veterans First Consulting