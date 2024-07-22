VIAIM Air Earbuds Available with 50% Discount for Students, Empowering Young People to Enjoy the Easy Life through Improved Learning Efficiency and Entertainment Enjoyment

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, is offering a 5% discount on its flagship VIAIM Air earbuds as part of an exclusive promotion for Singaporean consumers from July 15-21, 2024, with students enjoying a 50% discount with the relevant identification during the same period. VIAIM Air earbuds have rapidly become the ideal choice for students and young people due to their excellent performance and versatility, empowering younger generations to enjoy an easy life through much-improved learning and entertainment features. The Nano Air's gorgeous design was reflected in the Company's sponsorship of an international art expo in Paris recently, showcasing the brand's innovative tech combined with the beauty of the art world.

Recently, as the exclusive AI technical support partner of the Reviving Craft: Chinese Handicrafts and Contemporary Design exhibition held at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, VIAIM demonstrated the brand's strength in combining innovative technology with art. The AI capabilities of VIAIM's conference recording headset provided onsite language translation support for the exhibition, which showcased the beauty of China's thousand-year-old culture and contemporary art design to the world. The multilingual translation capability provided bilingual explanations and displays for visitors to the exhibition, making it more convenient for international audiences with different language backgrounds. Through the power of AI technology, VIAIM empowers Chinese intangible cultural heritage to be more accurately conveyed to the world, allowing traditional art to overcome language barriers. 2024 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the China-France Cultural Tourism Year with Le Figaro reporting on the exhibition, exposing more international audiences to feel the artistic charm of China's traditional intangible cultural heritage.

The VIAIM Air earbuds have become a super-efficient learning tool for students with their 15 hours of listening time which increases to 40 hours with the charging box, ensuring all-day usage without the need for battery anxiety. The Air's built-in multilingual translation function supports 11 languages, massively improving international communication, and the AI function quickly extracts summaries from long articles, facilitating review and knowledge mastery.

The super-efficiency of the VIAIM Air earbuds is a major boost for helping overworked students with their coursework, but they also offer an excellent entertainment experience. The air conduction technology makes them comfortable to wear even when exercising or playing games and the built-in microphone and intelligent call noise reduction technology ensure clear voice calls. The open design is healthy, comfortable, and stable to wear during exercise, always remaining in the ear.

Tom VIAIM Singapore Marketing Manager, commented, "We are thoroughly committed to providing convenient and efficient solutions for our global customers through our ongoing technological innovation. This promotion hopes to allow more young people to experience the excellent performance of the VIAIM Air earbuds. We hope to provide young customers with more efficient learning tools and richer entertainment experiences through our VIAIM Air earbuds."

About VIAIM

VIAIM is a technology company that makes human-computer interaction truly practical. We have always been committed to creating high-quality products with emotion and personalization, multi-modal mixed interaction, and the ability to truly solve user problems, bringing our expectations for the future to reality through scientific and technological means, so that everyone can feel the beauty of future intelligence.

