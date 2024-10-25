VIAIM Celebrates World Mental Health Day 2024 with Initiatives to Improve Employee Well-Being

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, has amplified its focus on employee mental health in response to the global emphasis on workplace well-being. In honor of World Mental Health Day, which underscores the crucial link between mental health and work, VIAIM has introduced a range of thoughtful initiatives aimed at fostering a healthier workplace. These efforts reinforce its commitment to enhancing the overall happiness and job satisfaction of employees.

As global attention to mental health issues increases, more and more companies are aware of the importance of employee mental health. This year's World Mental Health Day emphasizes the close connection between the workplace environment and mental health. As a company that values employee welfare, VIAIM has launched a series of mental health-related initiatives related to this theme.

VIAIM has introduced special care incentives such as employee birthday cake cards and onboarding anniversary badges, along with special bonuses to boost a sense of belonging. The Company also gifted employees a well-received Mid-Autumn Festival box, featuring traditional mooncakes and tea, reflecting its respect for culture and employee care. To support the R&D team during high-pressure periods, VIAIM provides daily benefits such as snack racks, healthy drinks, steam eye masks, and soothing supplies, ensuring employees stay healthy and motivated while successfully launching projects.

By enhancing the working environment and mental health support, VIAIM boosts employee efficiency and strengthens team cohesion. Employee happiness and comfort are crucial to the company's long-term success. VIAIM's initiatives demonstrate a commitment not only to business growth but also to fostering a corporate culture that prioritizes employee well-being.

The healthy workplace environment fostered by VIAIM has motivated employees to continuously enhance its flagship VIAIM Air and Nano+ conference recording earbuds. These improvements, paired with the newly upgraded App, which now supports 13 languages, significantly streamline daily tasks. The Basic version upgrade introduces practical benefits, such as free transcription and translation time, greatly improving user experience and boosting work efficiency for all. These advancements highlight the Company's dedication to helping both employees and consumers achieve a work-life balance while promoting the importance of mental health.

Lin, Corporate Culture Specialist at VIAIM, commented: "We have always paid close attention to the physical and mental health of our employees to facilitate psychological comfort and balance in their work through flexible work arrangements and team support. We are also focused on improving work efficiency through innovative products and services, providing better tools for employees and for our global users, helping them balance life and work more easily, empowering them to pursue a more efficient and happier workplace experience."

About VIAIM

VIAIM is an innovative technology company in the consumer-goods sector. With a focus on versatile, multimodal interactions, we strive to provide effective solutions that meet users' specific needs. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, we bring our visionary ideals to life, helping people embrace the incredible possibilities the Company offers.

