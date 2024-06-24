VIAIM Launches Summer Promotion in Singapore with Innovative Conference Recording Earbuds

HEFEI, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, a technology company that makes human-computer interaction truly practical, has unveiled a series of online promotional events scheduled for June, July, and August 2024 in Singapore. The events, which can be accessed through the Company's recently launched official store on the e-commerce platform, will spotlight their smart office series product, now available at a promotional price with a 5% discount. These innovative earbuds are designed to enhance office efficiency and deliver exceptional sound quality, catering to urban elites and fashion pioneers seeking a superior working experience.

Key promotion dates include a Members Sale on June 18, 25, 26, 27, July 6, 7, 8, 9, 25, 26, 27. Customers can also avail of promotions on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, with purchases available on the official stores on these e-commerce platforms

The VIAIM Series products featured in the summer promotion offer these impressive features:

Recording Transcription Function : Provides three modes—field recording, call recording, and audio/video recordi ng. Du ring the recording process, audio will be transcribed into text.

Multi-Language Translation : Supports 11 languages for cross-language meetings and learning. The in-ear assistant translator provides real-time audio translation, ensuring seamless business communication. Instant subtitle translation makes materials in other languages easily understandable, enhancing the learning experience.

VIAIM AI : Provides summarization and extraction functions, extracting key information from extensive texts. It transforms meetings into written records through real-time audio-to-text transcription, quickly generating post-meeting action items and concise summaries. Task extraction capabilities allow VIAIM AI to analyze recorded content and generate a to-do list, giving users a clear overview of follow-up tasks.

45dB Deep Noise Reduction : Effectively reduces environmental noise, enhancing audio quality.

Flash Record™ : Allows long-press recording for urgent calls and note-taking without opening the app. Flash memory in the earbuds stores up to 2 hours of audio locally per bud.

Dual Device Connection : Supports simultaneous connection to two devices, allowing seamless switching between devices.

: Supports simultaneous connection to two devices, allowing seamless switching between devices. Additional Features: Long battery life, lightweight and comfortable design, complete compatibility with phone calls, voice/video conferences, and major conferencing apps.

Ma Xiao, CEO of VIAIM, commented, "We wanted to repay our customers, both old and new, and we hope that through this promotion more people will understand and experience our innovative smart office products and feel the convenience and efficiency brought by technology. We have established a technological edge and led the trend of AIGC scene applications with our constantly realized dreams and product technology strength. VIAIM is committed to creating practical human-computer interaction technology and providing high-quality emotional and personalized products with customers spread across 154 countries around the world."

About VIAIM

VIAIM is a technology company that makes human-computer interaction truly practical. We have always been committed to creating high-quality products with emotion and personalization, multi-modal mixed interaction, and the ability to truly solve user problems, bringing our expectations for the future to reality through scientific and technological means, so that everyone can feel the beauty of future intelligence.

