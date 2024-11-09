VIAIM Receives Shopee Trending Shop Recognition with Its Innovative Air and Nano+ Earbuds Taking Center Stage

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, has once again become a popular choice on Singapore's Shopee platform for the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival with its high-quality products and cutting-edge technology, including its best-selling Air and Nano+ conference recording earbuds. The world-renowned brand has been recognized as a Shopee Trending Shop just in time for the big retail festival, and also ranked second in sales ahead of six other major headphone brands. This reflects Singaporean consumers' strong recognition of the quality and high functionality of its Nano+ and Air series of earbuds.

The certification given by the Shopee is based on a comprehensive evaluation of VIAIM's Shopee store, and includes metrics such as operating data, sales, and buyer preferences, among others. VIAIM's second place among the top six headphone brands reflects the brand's popularity, strong consumer recognition, and high customer satisfaction levels in Singapore.

Mr.Ma,CEO of VIAIM, commented: "We are honored to receive this recognition from Shopee, and it is because of the trust and loyalty of our customers that we have received it, so I want to personally thank them for this. People are using our products and there is no better recognition than this. For this Double 11 Festival, VIAIM is yet again leading the way with our strong tech innovation and product excellence that continue to bring a new and improved artificial intelligence conference recording experience to users around the world."

The VIAIM Nano+ and Air series earbuds are redefining efficiency with their versatile functionality, featuring three distinct recording modes: call recording, on-site recording, and audio and video recording. Supporting 13 languages for real-time transcription and translation, including Malay and Thai, the earbuds cater to a diverse and international user base, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Powered by VIAIM AI, the earbuds effortlessly extract summaries and key points from lengthy articles, helping business professionals and students save time and retain critical knowledge. Their advanced 45dB deep noise reduction ensures crystal-clear sound quality in any environment, while the Flash Record feature captures every moment seamlessly. With dual-device connectivity and an impressive 40-hour battery life, these lightweight earbuds provide a comfortable, all-day listening experience without interruptions.

Designed to solve real-world challenges, from simplifying multilingual communication to enhancing productivity, the VIAIM Nano+ and Air series stand out as essential tools for modern professionals and students. Whether you're leading a meeting, studying for exams, or navigating cross-cultural exchanges, these earbuds are your trusted companion for achieving more, faster, and with ease.

Time is running out as the Double 11 festival approaches. From November 10 at 8 p.m. to November 13 at 11:59 p.m.,VIAIM is offering exclusive limited-time discounts. Head to VIAIM's Shopee and Lazada stores to grab special deals on the Nano+ conference recording earbuds and Air earbuds. Don't miss out—shop now to boost your work efficiency!

About VIAIM

VIAIM is an innovative technology company in the consumer-goods sector. With a focus on versatile, multimodal interactions, we strive to provide effective solutions that meet users' specific needs. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, we bring our visionary ideals to life, helping people embrace the incredible possibilities the Company offers.

