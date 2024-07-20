VIAIM Reveals Exclusive 5% Off Discount Price for Stylish Nano+ Conference Recording Earbuds, the Number One Choice for Business Professionals

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, has announced that its stylish VIAIM Nano+ conference recording earbuds will be on sale with a 5% discount from July 15-July 21, 2024. The innovative earbuds, designed specifically professionals and corporate executives in mind for use in multiple business scenarios, have been hugely popular with office professionals due to their extremely efficient business functions and performance, including multi-language translation and real-time recording.

Recently, as the exclusive AI technical support partner of the Reviving Craft: Chinese Handicrafts and Contemporary Design exhibition held at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, VIAIM demonstrated the brand's strength in combining innovative technology with art. The AI capabilities of VIAIM's conference recording earbuds provided onsite language translation support for the exhibition, which showcased the beauty China's of culture and contemporary art design to the world. The multilingual translation capability provided bilingual explanations and displays for visitors to the exhibition, making it more convenient for international audiences with different language backgrounds. Through the power of AI technology, VIAIM empowers Chinese intangible cultural heritage to be more accurately conveyed to the world, allowing traditional art to overcome language barriers. 2024 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the China-France Cultural Tourism Year with Le Figaro reporting on the exhibition, exposing more international audiences to feel the artistic charm of China's traditional intangible cultural heritage.

The VIAIM Nano+ earbuds are fully equipped with the VIAIM AI personal meeting assistant which features text summary and task extraction functions. VIAIM's advanced Flash Record™ technology gives each earbud a full two hours of recording storage space, easily accessed by pressing and holding the button for two seconds to start recording and storing important content without the need to turn on the phone app. The product is available in three recording modes, namely, call recording, on-site recording, as well as audio and video recording. Real-time audio-to-text function supports translation in 11 languages, and has a transcription accuracy of up to 98%, making international communication smooth. The 45dB super active noise reduction ensures that meetings are not disturbed and with 40 hours of ultra-long battery life, battery anxiety is eliminated.

VIAIM brand spokesperson/manager, John, commented: "Our goal has always been to improve the work efficiency and convenience of communication for business professionals through technological innovation. VIAIM Nano+ conference recording earbuds have already helped thousands of businesspeople improve the efficiency of their meeting notes and international communication. We hope that this promotion will allow more users to experience the excellent performance of VIAIM Nano+ earbuds at an even more attractive price."

About VIAIM

VIAIM is a technology company that makes human-computer interaction truly practical. We have always been committed to creating high-quality products with emotion and personalization, multi-modal mixed interaction, and the ability to truly solve user problems, bringing our expectations for the future to reality through scientific and technological means, so that everyone can feel the beauty of future intelligence.

