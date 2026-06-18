Vibefam Raises US$1 Million to Build an AI-Powered Operating System for Fitness Businesses

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibefam, the all-in-one operating system for fitness businesses, announced the completion of a US$1 million seed funding round led by a Singapore-based family office with a strong track record of backing category-defining technology companies. In addition to capital, the investor brings deep operating insight and a network built through years of supporting founders and working alongside leading venture investors.

Vibefam co-founders (from left to right) Lim Chun Yong, Serene Lim, and Lee Jia Yi. The company recently announced a US$1 million seed funding round to accelerate the development of its AI-powered operating system for fitness businesses worldwide.

Today, Vibefam powers more than 700 fitness locations worldwide and serves over 500,000 end users. The platform supports a diverse range of fitness businesses, including Pilates studios, yoga studios, strength and conditioning gyms, dance academies, martial arts schools, and boutique fitness brands.

The investment will accelerate Vibefam's mission to help fitness businesses launch, operate, and scale through a unified platform that combines operations, payments, customer engagement, and growth solutions within a single platform.

The funding comes at a time when fitness operators are increasingly seeking intelligent operating platforms that unify operations, payments, and customer engagement, replacing fragmented technology stacks and legacy software platforms.

"Fitness businesses deserve technology that works as hard as they do," said Serene Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Vibefam. "Many operators still juggle multiple disconnected systems to manage bookings, payments, customer communication, marketing, and reporting. We're building a platform that brings everything together, helping businesses operate more efficiently while delivering better experiences to their customers."

The newly raised capital will primarily be invested into artificial intelligence and embedded financial services, two areas the company believes will fundamentally reshape how service businesses operate.

In July 2026, Vibefam will launch Vibe AI, a messaging-native customer engagement platform that allows members to interact with fitness businesses through natural conversations. From answering enquiries and recommending classes to completing bookings and re-engaging inactive customers, the platform helps businesses deliver instant service at scale without increasing administrative workload.

The company is also expanding its embedded finance capabilities through a growing network of financial partners, enabling eligible businesses to access funding directly within the Vibefam platform to support expansion, hiring, equipment purchases, and working capital needs. By leveraging operational data already available on Vibefam, eligible businesses can gain faster access to growth capital with significantly reduced paperwork and approval times.

"We believe the future of business software will be proactive, intelligent, and deeply embedded into the daily operations of every business," Lim added. "The opportunity extends far beyond managing bookings and payments. We're building infrastructure that helps fitness businesses acquire customers, automate operations, access capital, and make better decisions every day."

The funding will support continued product development, strategic hiring, and the expansion of Vibefam's AI and embedded finance capabilities as the company continues its evolution into a comprehensive operating system for fitness businesses.

About Vibefam

Vibefam is an AI-powered operating system for fitness businesses. The platform helps gyms, studios, and wellness operators manage scheduling, memberships, payments, customer engagement, reporting, and growth from a single platform. Today, Vibefam powers more than 700 fitness locations worldwide and serves over 500,000 end users.

Vibefam is also backed by leading early-stage investors including Hustle Fund and Ignite Asia, alongside strategic investors and operators from the fitness and wellness industry who bring deep expertise in building and scaling consumer and service businesses.

SOURCE Vibefam