Video series features CPPCC members' insights on China's next development stage

BEIJING, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A special video series produced by the China Daily Opinion Channel during the annual two sessions brings together perspectives from five national political advisers on priorities for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period.

Featuring interviews with five members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference — Huang Qunhui, Jiang Ying, Dai Bin, Feng Li and Xu Jiuping — the series examines how China can advance high-quality growth, strengthen cultural vitality and cultivate future-ready talent.

Huang Qunhui, a researcher at the Institute of Economics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasizes the role of developing "new quality productive forces" in supporting China's modernization. He says China can draw on its institutional strengths, large market, industrial base and talent pool to upgrade traditional industries, expand domestic demand and proactively plan for emerging and future industries.

Jiang Ying, chair of Deloitte China, addresses the problem of excessive competition — often described as "involution". She argues that the core issue is not competition itself, but that value is not fully reflected in pricing and market rules. During the next plan period, she calls for competition mechanisms guided by long-term value so that quality products, advanced technology and strong services can command fair prices. She also highlights sectors such as artificial intelligence and the low-altitude economy as key areas for breakthrough.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, discusses the recovery of inbound tourism and the popularity of "China Travel". While facilitation has helped more visitors enter China, he notes that success depends on improving the experience after arrival. That includes developing new tourism resources, better mobilizing market players such as travel firms, and upgrading public services to encourage longer stays and deeper exploration.

Feng Li, president of the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater, reflects on the arts as a source of cultural confidence. She stresses a people-centered approach and the importance of responding to the times. Citing the classic opera The White-Haired Girl, she says enduring works resonate because they tap universal emotions and renew themselves through sustained practice.

Xu Jiuping, a distinguished professor at Sichuan University, focuses on education in the AI era. While AI is reshaping industries and learning, he stresses that education must reinforce fundamental disciplines, language ability and critical thinking. Combining technological empowerment with humanistic knowledge, he says, is essential for nurturing innovative talent for the decade ahead.

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202603/12/WS69b79715a310d6866eb3e0ce.html

SOURCE China Daily