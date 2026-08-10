Vield Announces Strategic Cyber Security Partnership with Revio to Bolster Defence-in-Depth Infrastructure

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing need for institutional-grade security and independent oversight in the digital asset sector, Vield, an Australian Bitcoin-backed finance company, today announced a strategic partnership with Revio Cyber Security. Through this collaboration, Revio will serve as Vield's dedicated cyber security partner, providing independent security oversight to further deepen the company's defensive posture.

As clients increasingly seek secure avenues for Bitcoin-collateralised credit and safekeeping, navigating the complexities of digital asset security requires a rigorous, multi-layered approach. Revio addresses this critical need by helping senior business leaders implement a risk-based cyber security strategy that spans people, roles, processes, and technology. This partnership directly extends Vield's security infrastructure across the core pillars central to its brand: Safety, Security, and Transparency.

Revio joins Vield's existing security relationships, namely institutional custody provided by Zodia Custody and security audit work by Hashlock. Together, these integrations reinforce Vield's layered, defence-in-depth approach to protecting client assets and infrastructure.

"For a Bitcoin-backed lender, robust cyber security leadership is not just an operational requirement; it is the foundation of client trust," said Johnny Phan, CEO of Vield. "By integrating Revio's independent oversight into our ecosystem, we are actively reinforcing our core pillars of Safety, Security, and Transparency, ensuring our clients' assets are protected by a comprehensive, defence-in-depth strategy."

John Baird, Founder and CEO of Revio, added: "Taking a comprehensive, risk-based approach to cyber security is critical in the digital finance space. Drawing on my background in banking technology and cyber governance, our focus is to provide Vield with rigorous, independent oversight that strengthens their defensive posture and supports their commitment to safeguarding client assets."

For more information about Vield's Bitcoin-backed financial products and security infrastructure, visit [vield.io]. To learn more about Revio's cybersecurity consulting services, visit [revio.tech].

About Vield

Vield is an Australian Bitcoin-backed finance company offering Bitcoin-collateralised credit and safekeeping products. It is an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange provider (Vield Pty Ltd). This partnership with Revio extends Vield's security infrastructure across the "Safety, Security, and Transparency" pillars central to its brand.

About Revio

Revio (Revio Cyber Security) is an independent cyber security consulting specialising in readiness, response and recovery. Revio helps senior business leaders take a risk-based approach to their organisation's cyber security, spanning people, roles and responsibilities, process and technology when building a security strategy. Its founder and CEO, John Baird, is a former Chief Technology Officer for Asia/Pacific at Deutsche Bank, former Chairman of the NSW Government Cyber Security Advisory Council, and an Adjunct Fellow at Macquarie University.

SOURCE Vield