Vietcoco Coconut Milk beverage impressed at Vietnam Dairy 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of World Milk Day, Vietcoco Coconut Milk beverage, a leading coconut brand in Vietnam, brought a wind of change to Vietnam Dairy 2024 event, held at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium under the theme "A healthy you, a healthy Vietnam". Vietcoco's presence made this such a memorable Children's Day (June 1) for children and their families.

Vietcoco's booth served as a hub of knowledge and skills, empowering visitors to make informed choices about their health and well-being. Attendees gained valuable insights related to milk and milk-based products, while learning about scientific healthcare practices for their families. Beyond its educational contributions, Vietcoco actively participated in distributing knowledge about milk, contributing to public health awareness and promotion. Vietnam Dairy 2024 provided a platform for companies to showcase the latest and highest quality dairy product, fostered connections and collaboration among domestic and international dairy industry players.

The Vietnam's Dairy Market is experiencing a robust growth driven due to rising consumer demand fueled by population increase, rising per capita income, and growing awareness of the health benefits of milk. According to forecasts, the Vietnamese dairy market is projected to reach a value of USD 21.4 billion by 2024 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the period from 2020 to 2024. Capitalizing on the global consumer trend towards healthy and eco-friendly food, Vietcoco, a brand under Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd., made a strong impression at the product exhibition with its Coconut Milk beverage - a 100% plant-based milk product line made entirely from fresh coconut using European-standard technology.

Vietcoco Coconut Milk beverage is produced in closed and meticulously controlled production line, adhering to strict international food safety standards. Using cutting-edge ultra-heat temperature (UHT) technology, the coconut milk undergoes thorough sterilization through a brief heat treatment at high temperatures (135°C - 1400°C) in just 2-5 seconds. This meticulous process ensures that Vietcoco Coconut Milk beverage retains its spectacular flavor and superior quality for an impressive 6 months without the need for refrigeration or preservatives, chemicals, or synthetic additives.

Vietcoco Coconut Milk beverage delights consumers a variety of products with delicious flavors, including Chocolate Coconut Milk beverage, Coconut Milk Coffee beverage, Coconut Milk Matcha beverage, and Black Sugar Coconut Milk Tea. Every product is meticulously crafted at a GMP-certified factory, adhering to strict international standards such as ISO 9001, FSSC 22000, HACCP, BRC, HALAL, and KOSHER. The implementation of GMP standards – a mandatory requirement for pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and highly recommended for most food companies – underscores Vietcoco's commitment to provide consumers with high-quality and safe products.

Vietcoco, a Vietnam's leading coconut brand and the only coconut brand to receive the Vietnam National Brand title, hosted an event to showcase and let customers to experience the company's products. Beyond offering high-quality products, Vietcoco also aims to spread a message of love and social responsibility through its meaningful CSR activities.

On International Children's Day, June 1, the company donated thousands of 180ml coconut milk beverage boxes along with gifts such as notebooks and candies to children who are the offspring of factory workers, patients at Children's Hospital, and offspring of organic coconut farmers in Ben Tre. Although the gift may be small, it carries high spiritual value, helping the students gain more motivation for learning and fostering personal development.

SOURCE Vietcoco