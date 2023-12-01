Vietcoco Introduces Coconut Milk Beverage 180ml In Vietnam Foodexpo 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strategy of investing in research and development to provide diverse nutritional choices for consumers, Vietcoco introduced new product Coconut milk beverage UHT 180ml. In addition to the reason that this is a plant-based milk product from coconut in paper boxes, Vietcoco coconut milk beverage stands out because it helps improve health and resistance.

Sterilized coconut milk 180ml box has "3 Super"

Vietcoco coconut milk beverage 180ml box is super convenient at a super economical price (PRNewsfoto/Vietcoco)

From November 22 to 25, 2023, at Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 in a space of more than 30 booths, equivalent to an area of about 350m2 to improve efficiency for businesses with products achieving Vietnam Value (food industry, beverage). Vietcoco booth stands out with diverse coconut products conveying the message of bringing Vietnamese values to the world. Participating in the leading food exhibition in Vietnam, Vietcoco chose to introduce premium and strong coconut products to domestic and foreign consumers.

At this event, Vietcoco promoted 180ml box of Sterilized Coconut Milk Beverage supplemented with Calcium to help strengthen antibodies and strengthen bones. Just like young children, this important stage of development requires a lot of nutrients, especially calcium to help support outstanding height development. For women from the age of 30, bones begin the aging process; This process is especially rapid during perimenopause. Outstanding advantages of Vietcoco Coconut Milk Beverage 180ml box, small size, super convenient, reasonable price, super economical and super nutritious.

Vietcoco wants to focus on green, healthy, vegan to bringing a better choice for consumers to stay ahead of the trend of healthy green living.

Choose Coconut Milk Beverage choose a vegan lifestyle

Today's "vegan" trend has surpassed the limits of the culinary aspect, but developed into a lifestyle pursued by global youth as well as superstars and politicians. Vegetarian food is made from vegetables, fruits, etc. without ingredients made from animal meat or originating from animals or meat. This is a "trendy" diet because it brings many health benefits.

Vietcoco coconut milk beverage 180ml is made from selected fresh coconuts and produced under a completely closed sterilization process that retains all the nutrients inherent in coconut, providing an extremely pure source of plant nutrients, totally natural. The product does not use refined sugar, has a sweet taste from natural coconut water with a low glycemic index. Especially good for dieters and allergic with animal milk. Coconut milk beverage contains an amount of saturated fat called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that help speed up metabolism and strengthen the body's resistance for a naturally healthy body. Two boxes of coconut milk beverage per day will provide necessary nutrients such as Ca, K, Mg, P to help balance nutrition for effective long-term activities.

Compared to the larger capacity Coconut Milk Beverage launched previously, this product comes in a compact box with a premium capacity of 180ml, convenient and more suitable for children. In order to bring better value to consumers and expand to more customers, the product is sold at a price of 11,000 VND/180ml box.

With many years of reputation in the food and beverage industry, Vietcoco's new products always aim to bring the best benefits to Vietnamese consumers, especially the future generation.

SOURCE Vietcoco