Vietjet launches its first direct service between the Philippines and Vietnam, connecting Manila and Ho Chi Minh City

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the festive holiday season, Vietjet has launched its newest direct route linking Manila to Ho Chi Minh City, marking Vietjet's first entry into the Philippine market while underscoring the airline's growing expansion across Asia-Pacific. The five-weekly service offers Filipino travelers more convenient access to one of Vietnam's most exciting cultural and culinary destinations, promoting tourism, cultural, and economic exchanges between the two countries and across the wider region.

Vietjet's Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez welcome passengers on Vietjet’s debut flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Vietjet's representative leader and Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid Sari welcome passengers on the inaugural flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Manila at Tan Son Nhat International Airport Vietjet’s cabin crew surprises a young passenger with an onboard gift

The inaugural flights linking Manila with Ho Chi Minh City departed in a lively celebration, warmly greeted by travelers and local communities in both cities. Special guests, including Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid Sari and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez, joined the ceremonies at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the first passengers, adding festivity and energy to the route's launch.

To celebrate the new milestone and the year-end travel season, Vietjet is offering "Thank Yourself" promotion across its entire network, including the new Manila – Ho Chi Minh service, for bookings during November 24–30, 2025:

100% discount on Eco-class base fare (excluding taxes and fees), for travel between January 5 to May 27, 2026 (*), by applying the promo code THANKME when booking via www.vietjetair.com or the "Vietjet Air" mobile app.

on Eco-class base fare (excluding taxes and fees), for travel between January 5 to May 27, 2026 (*), by applying the promo code when booking via www.vietjetair.com or the "Vietjet Air" mobile app. Complimentary 20kg checked baggage for Eco passengers on flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh City from January 5 to 28, and from May 4 to 28, 2026.

for Eco passengers on flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh City from January 5 to 28, and from May 4 to 28, 2026. Free eSIM (500MB of high-speed data, valid for 31 days) for international passengers to Vietnam with bookings made by December 31, 2025, or while supplies last. Select the eSIM option when purchasing tickets on Vietjet's website or app.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's bustling southern hub, is known for its dynamic mix of history and modern life. From Nguyen Hue Walking Street and the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral to Ben Thanh Market and the city's famous street-food scene, Filipino travelers can look forward to a vibrant urban escape filled with culture, flavors, and unforgettable experiences. As Vietnam's premier international gateway, Ho Chi Minh City also offers seamless onward connections to the country's top destinations—such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Hue—as well as to other major cities across the Asia-Pacific region through Vietjet's extensive network.

The airline welcomes passengers onboard its modern, fuel-efficient fleet, featuring friendly service, a diverse menu of hot meals—including Vietnamese favorites like Pho and Banh Mi, and unique in-flight cultural performances at 10,000 meters on special occasions.

(*) Excluding public holidays and peak periods

New route information

Section Flight Departure–Arrival Time (Local time) Frequency Manila – Ho Chi Minh City VJ859 03:45–05:30 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Ho Chi Minh City – Manila VJ858 23:05–02:50 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun

About Vietjet :

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com

SOURCE Vietjet