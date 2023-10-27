VIETJET'S IMPRESSIVE FLEET EXPANSION CONTINUES WITH THE ARRIVAL OF THE 101ST AIRCRAFT IN VIETNAM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietjet reached a new milestone today as the airline took delivery of the 101st aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. The arrival of the new 240-seat A321neo ACF aircraft represents Vietjet's commitment to constant fleet expansion, with a total of 384 aircraft on order from leading manufacturers worldwide. In 2023 alone, Vietjet has continuously introduced new aircraft, furthering their mission to conquer the skies and fulfill the flight dreams of millions of passengers worldwide.

Vietjet’s brand-new A321neo ACF aircraft welcomed by a water cannon salute upon arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (middle), Vietjet's management and flight crew welcome the 101st aircraft to the airline’s fleet.

Vietjet's cabin crew purser, Minh Huyen, who was there to welcome the airline's first aircraft in 2011, joined the ceremony for the 101st aircraft and expressed her pride. "I am honored to witness this historical moment as Vietjet welcomes the 101st aircraft to Vietnam today. Together with our colleagues, we have been a part of realizing the flying dreams of hundreds of millions of passengers. We would like to extend special thanks to our beloved passengers for their trust and companionship throughout this journey. Vietjet's fleet will continue to grow as we strive to make every flight a joyful and pleasant experience for passengers around the world."

Adorned with their vibrant red-and-yellow livery and featuring the iconic "Hello Vietnam" song onboard, Vietjet's fleet has become a symbol of connectivity and happiness, reaching numerous destinations across the globe. Despite the challenges faced, Vietjet has successfully served over 178 million passengers, connecting countries and contributing to business ties and trade opportunities. Furthermore, the airline has played a significant role in the growth of Vietnam's aviation industry and the Asia-Pacific region, solidifying the region's position on the global aviation map.

As the festive season approaches, Vietjet and Thai Vietjet are well-prepared to welcome global travelers on our new aircraft. Vietjet's professional and cheerful flight crew are dedicated to providing excellent service across our expanding flight network, which includes destinations such as Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

The introduction of the new A321neo ACF aircraft allows Vietjet to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption, with at least a 16% decrease, as well as up to 75% less noise and up to 50% fewer emissions. Boasting the world's leading modern fleet with optimized operating costs, Vietjet aims to provide passengers with more affordable flights while also prioritizing environmental protection and sustainable development. It is worth noting that since 2019, Vietjet has been the first airline worldwide to operate the new A321neo ACF 240-seat aircraft.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

