Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Exchange Conference Held in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26th, the Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh)-China (Guiyang) Economic and Trade Exchange Conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. At the event, Hu Zhongxiong, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, Secretary of the Guiyang Municipal Committee, and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Gui'an New District, announced the official operation of the Guiyang (Hanoi) Joint Overseas Warehouse. In light of this, Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, thus announced the departure of a "Cross-border Express between Ho Chi Minh City and Guiyang".

At the meeting, He Fei, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guiyang Municipal Committee and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal People's Government, introduced Guiyang and the district of Gui'an, expressing the wish that this meeting would represent a new starting point for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of foreign trade, green and low-carbon energy transformation, the digital economy, cultural tourism, scientific and technological innovation, and other fields.

In his speech, Consul General Wei extended a warm welcome to the Guiyang delegation. He said that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam, as well as being the China-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Year. He hopes that enterprises from both countries will seize the opportunity to discuss cooperation and achieve even better results.

Mr. Li Zhangxianhe, authorized representative of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department, said that China is a very popular tourist destination for Vietnamese people, and that Guiyang has a unique ecological environment, pleasant climate, rich cultural heritage and numerous famous attractions. It is hoped that the two countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation in terms of cultural tourism.

Guiyang has also carried out its own economic and tourist promotions, aiming to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in terms of trade, two-way investment, logistics and services. During the event, the city of Guiyang cordially invited even more Vietnamese friends to travel to "Wonderful Guiyang".

SOURCE Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province