Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024: Official Event of Techfest Vietnam

HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024 (VFS) officially opens today at Pullman Hotel, Haiphong. Co-hosted by VINASA and the Fintech Community - Techfest Vietnam, the event serves as a key gathering for leaders, entrepreneurs, and financial technology experts globally, fostering innovation and sustainable development in the fintech sector.

Fintech Potential in Vietnam

Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024 united over 100 global fintech leaders, startups, and innovators in Haiphong to drive collaboration and innovation. The event highlighted Vietnam’s $4.5B fintech growth, featuring key topics like Open Banking, AI in finance, and cashless payments. Hosted by VINASA, Techfest Vietnam, APAC DAO, and Tech Vietnam Advocates, it showcased insights from top industry experts and 30+ partners, reinforcing Vietnam’s potential as a regional fintech powerhouse.

Vietnam stands out as one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the region, with over $19 billion in electronic transaction value, making it the second-largest fintech market in ASEAN. The market has grown from $0.7 billion in 2016 to $4.5 billion in 2022, now serving over 29 million users. To capitalize on this growth, the Vietnamese fintech community needs a conducive environment, knowledge-sharing platforms, and access to global expertise. VFS provides an ideal opportunity for startups to deepen their understanding of Vietnam's financial landscape and connect with world-leading fintech experts.

Event Details

Date : November 26, 2024

: Time : 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

: – Venue: Pullman Hotel, 12 Tran Phu, Ngo Quyen District, Haiphong City

Conference Highlights

The event features deep-dive discussions and panel talks covering key fintech topics such as Open Banking trends, Open API collaborations, cashless payment technologies, expanding access to financial services through technology, and AI applications in finance. Speakers will share practical insights and global experiences to drive sustainable growth and foster collaborations in Vietnam's fintech ecosystem.

Esteemed Partners and Experts

Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024 is proud to collaborate with esteemed financial and tech organizations, including APAC DAO and Tech Vietnam Advocates. Community partners include the African Fintech Network, Digital Finance Associations, Fintech Associations from Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines, Cyberport Hong Kong, Digital Pilipinas, the Global Fintech Institute, and more.

With strong media support from PRNewsWire, TechSauce, VnEconomy, and others, VFS brings together top experts and thought leaders to share their vision, expertise, and collaborations, contributing to a robust financial technology ecosystem in Vietnam and the APAC region.

Introducing the Organizers and Collaborators of Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024

Co-Organizers

Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA):

VINASA is a non-governmental, non-profit organization representing over 600 companies in Vietnam's software and IT services sector. Its members, including prominent names like VNPT, Mobifone, Viettel, FPT, and TMA Solutions, contribute to 70% of the country's IT workforce and software output. VINASA organizes flagship IT events such as the Vietnam Digital Transformation Summit and Smart City Summit. It is a key player in fostering Vietnam's digital economy and a member of leading international IT organizations like ASOCIO, APICTA, and WITSA.

Fintech Community - Techfest Vietnam:

The Fintech Community serves as a platform connecting innovative startups in financial technology. It focuses on expanding access to global knowledge and resources while fostering innovation-driven solutions for sustainable economic growth in Vietnam. The community draws talent and expertise from local and overseas Vietnamese professionals.

Supporting Partners

APAC DAO:

A leading B2B tech community in the Asia-Pacific region, APAC DAO boasts over 3,000 members and 800+ projects across 15 countries. Its extensive network reaches more than 4 million tech enthusiasts, contributing significantly to the region's technology ecosystem.

Tech Vietnam Advocates:

As part of the Global Tech Advocates network with over 40,000 members across 40 countries, Tech Vietnam Advocates fosters global collaboration in tech innovation. With roots in initiatives like London Tech Week, it supports knowledge-sharing and technological advancements worldwide.

Vietnam Fintech Summit 2024 aims to connect domestic and international experts while fostering growth and collaboration in Vietnam's fintech ecosystem. The event takes place on November 26, 2024, in Haiphong and features expert-led panels and in-depth discussions on industry trends.

Agenda

Time Sessions Speakers Position 8h30 - 8h40 Opening Doors



8h40 - 8h50 Introduction of Distinguished Guests and Opening Remarks Introducing guests

8h50 - 8h55 Opening Remark Mr. Nguyen Dinh Thang President of Vina Fintech Club - VINASA Head of Advisory committee to Fintech Community, Techfest Vietnam 2024 8h50 - 9h00 Welcome Speech Dr. Pham Hong Quat Head of General Department, National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development, Ministry of Science and Technology 9h00 - 9h20 Keynote: Fintech adoption landscape in Vietnam Mr. Truong Gia Bao President of DTS Group Steering Committee of Fintech Community, Techfest Vietnam 2024 9h20 - 10h00 Panel: Growth drivers of Fintech in the region and the role of Open Finance Aries Setiadi Executive Director, Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH)



Mr. Nguyen Dinh Thang President of Vina Fintech Club - VINASA Head of Advisory committee to Fintech Community, Techfest Vietnam 2024



Mr. Hoang Van Quang Hai Phong branch director, Military Commercial Jointstock Company (MBBank)



Andrew Lee CEO, Credos Partners Ltd.



Nicole Nguyen (moderator) Co-founder, APAC DAO Organizing Committee of Vietnam Fintech Summit 10h00-10h10 Fintech Startup Awarding Ceremony Asso.Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Tuyet Head of Fintech Community, TechFest Vietnam 2024



Hana Ngo Founder & CEO, HanaGold 10h10 - 10h45 Panel 2: Roadmap for Financial Technology to reach mass adoption in Vietnam and the region Hana Ngo Founder & CEO, HanaGold



Vincent Le Chief Risk Office, EzyRemit



Nhan Huynh CEO, AthenaFS



Dang Thanh Phong Director, OnePay



Chinh Nguyen (moderator) Partner, PENTAIP Founder Fund 10h45 - 11h00 Keynote 3: Fintech x AI: The Future of Insurance Ian JianLiang Low AI Lab Program Head, Prudential 11h00 - 11h40 Panel 3:Fintech x AI - What's next after GenAI and Conversational AI? Sean Wolfman General Director, Beryl8



Cuong Bui Head of Fintech Center, TMA Solutions



Ian JianLiang Low AI Lab Program Head, Prudential



Nguyen The Duy CEO, ADT Global



Abynprima Rizky (moderator) Director of Marketing Communication & Community Development, AFTech 11h40 - 11h45 Closing Remark Asso.Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Tuyet Head of Fintech Community, TechFest Vietnam 2024

For further details, please contact:

Ms. Nicole Nguyen, Representative of the Organizing Committee

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution - Partner of Vietnam Fintech Summit

SOURCE Vietnam Fintech Summit & APAC DAO