Vietnam GHub Grand Opening｜JUSDA Strengthens Its Global Manufacturing Supply Chain Network Through a New Digital-Intelligent Hub

BAC NINH, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2025, JUSDA officially inaugurated its Vietnam Global Hub (GHub) in Bac Ninh, marking the launch of a new digital-intelligent warehousing and supply chain center fully planned, designed, and managed by JUSDA. The opening represents an important milestone in the company's global manufacturing supply chain expansion and reinforces its growing presence in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam continues to rise as one of Asia's most dynamic logistics and manufacturing hubs. Supported by robust GDP growth, strong export performance, and a high degree of global economic integration, Vietnam has become a preferred destination for multinational manufacturers. With 17 free trade agreements in force and economic ties with more than 200 markets, the country plays a pivotal role in connecting Chinese production capacity, Southeast Asia consumption, and major end markets in the United States and Europe.

The new Vietnam GHub spans 20,576 square meters and provides up to 19,000 pallet positions—approximately 60% within temperature- and humidity-controlled zones. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of high-value electronics, the facility features a daily handling capacity of 2,000 pallet movements. It integrates inbound logistics, G-Hub operations, finished-goods handling, and outbound distribution, delivering end-to-end supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.

As part of JUSDA's global network, the Vietnam GHub enhances multi-node connectivity with major logistics hubs in China, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Through automation, refined operational design, and JUSDA's proprietary JusLink digital platform, the hub ensures real-time coordination of orders, inventory, transportation, and factory planning—supporting intelligent decision-making, cost optimization, and stronger risk resilience.

With the Vietnam GHub now operational, JUSDA is strengthening its role as a trusted partner for global manufacturing supply chains. Leveraging its global warehouse footprint and extensive experience in advanced manufacturing, JUSDA aims to support brands in building more resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain networks across Asia and worldwide.

