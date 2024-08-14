Vietnam has its first Data Center certified for Operational Sustainability by Uptime

HANOI and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7, 2024, CMC Telecom's Tan Thuan Data Center officially achieved the Uptime Tier III Certification for Operational Sustainability (TCOS), became the first Data Center in Vietnam to achieve TCOS and hold the full portfolio of three certifications for Design, Construction, and Operations.

Tan Thuan Data Center of CMC Telecom has achieved the completed portfolio of three Tier III certifications for Design, Construction, and Operations. Source: Uptime Institute. Uptime Institute experts verify the standards of Tan Thuan Data Center. Photo source: CMC Telecom.

To accomplish the first TCOS from the Uptime Institute in Vietnam, CMC Telecom Data Center (DC) team underwent a preparation and implementation process that lasts 8 months, including infrastructure and more than 100 standard operating procedures and documents. Tan Thuan DC successfully fulfilled 89 stringent standards checklist according to the Uptime assessment framework, and officially received the Operational Sustainability certification at 3:23 AM on August 7, 2024.

At its inauguration in August 2022, CMC Data Center Tan Thuan became the first data center in Vietnam to simultaneously hold two important Uptime Tier III certifications for Design and Construction. After two years, the CMC engineering team has continued to demonstrate to the Uptime Institute that the operational capabilities of Tan Thuan data center have reached the highest level according to global standards and all the stringent criteria for evaluating the sustainable operation of data centers —Tier Certification of Operational Sustainability (TCOS) from the Uptime Institute.

The Uptime TCOS (Tier Certification of Operational Sustainability) certification, issued by the Uptime Institute, focuses on evaluating and validating the sustainable operational capabilities of data centers. This certification not only examines the design and construction of the data center but also assesses operational and management aspects to ensure that the data center can maintain stable and continuous operations over the long term. The Uptime's assessment approach will concentrate on: Managing risks associated with data center operations, Implementing effective operational and maintenance processes and procedures, Training operational personnel, and ensuring continuous operation 24/7/365 even in emergencies.

Uptime Institute is a leading global organization famous for its certification system, recognized as a global benchmark for assessing the readiness and overall performance of data centers, from design and construction to operations. According to Uptime Institute, Asian countries and cities strong in data storage, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and even Japan, still do not have any data centers that meet Tier 3 - TCOS standards. Tan Thuan Data Center proudly stands among the few data centers in the Asian region that hold three certifications in Design, Construction, and Operations.

According to Mr. Dang Tung Son - Deputy CEO/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of CMC Telecom: "Becoming the first Data center to achieve TCOS and holding the full set of three Uptime certifications (TCCF, TDD, and TCOS) confirms our commitment to build a leading digital infrastructure system in the region. This marks a significant milestone in CMC Telecom's journey to becoming a Comprehensive Services Provider. Operational upgrades are also a part of our strategy to deliver excellent customer experience, providing high-quality, internationally-standard services to financial institutions, leading enterprises and organizations in the region."

CMC Telecom currently has the top number of experts with international certifications, including two CDCE (Certified Data Center Expert) certifications, regarded as the "PhDs of Data Centers," along with other certifications such as CDCP, CDRP, CDCS, CDFOM, and CDMS, which are designed for specialists in operations, risk management, and data center migration. Mr. Lê Minh Hiếu, Data Center Director at CMC Telecom, who is one of the first three Vietnamese individuals to hold the CDCE certification, stated: "Investing in people is the key factor in establishing a world-class data center. We would like to thank Uptime for their rigorous and meticulous evaluation system that allows our technical team to transform through challenges. CMC Telecom team has learned from the assessments and gained a deep understanding of sustainable operations following the highest international standards."

In June 2024, the CMC Data Center Tan Thuan was recognized as the first data center in Vietnam to achieve Level 4 of Information System Security Standards, validated by the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense. The CMC Telecom Data Center, certified at Level 4, is designed to serve large-scale users with specific requirements, including government agencies, public administration, finance, banking, and e-commerce. Founded in 2008, CMC Corporation established CMC Telecom with the mission as an ISP and Internet service provider. After 16 years, CMC Telecom has become a Comprehensive Service Provider, offering Connectivity, Data Center, Cloud/Multi-Cloud, Information Security, and Managed Services that focus on serving enterprise customers in high-demand sectors such as finance, banking, energy, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.

About CMC Telecom and Tan Thuan Data Center:

CMC Telecom is a member of CMC Corporation and the only telecommunication infrastructure enterprise in Vietnam partnering with foreign shareholders (TIME dotCom, Top 2 telecommunications Group in Malaysia). CMC Telecom aims to become a leading Comprehensive Services Provider in Vietnam and the region, excelling in five service categories: Data Center, Cloud, Managed Service, and Information Security service.

The CMC Tan Thuan Data Center is considered as the most high-technology and secure Data Center in Vietnam. It holds Uptime certifications (TCCF, TDD và TCOS) and certifications that ensure the highest safety and security standards available globally for data centers serving financial institutions, such as TVRA (Threat, Vulnerability, and Risk Assessment) and PCI DSS. For more details, visit www.cmctelecom.vn

SOURCE CMC TELECOM