Vietnam Industrial Property Market Rebounds on Infrastructure Push and Strong FDI

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's industrial real estate market is regaining momentum, supported by recovering manufacturing activity, resilient foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, and accelerated infrastructure development, according to recent market data and industry participants.

In the first 11 months of 2025, registered FDI reached nearly USD 33.7 billion, while disbursed capital totaled approximately USD 23.6 billion, the highest level recorded in five years. The figures underscore sustained long-term investor confidence in Vietnam despite ongoing global trade volatility and geopolitical uncertainties.

Manufacturing sentiment has shown signs of stabilization, with Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index improving and EuroCham's Business Confidence Index reaching a three-year high in the third quarter. Industrial developers report that tenants have resumed lease negotiations and land handovers following earlier tariff-related concerns.

Demand for ready-built factories (RBF) and ready-built warehouses (RBW) has remained firm, with occupancy rates remaining high and rental prices continuing to rise, particularly in key industrial corridors. International property consultants note that while new supply is expected to increase in both northern and southern regions, leasing demand remains concentrated in higher value-added sectors such as electronics, technology, and industrial components.

In infrastructure development, KCN Vietnam has recently brought several projects into operation that have achieved LEED Gold certification, including the second phase of its 23.2-hectare ready-built project in DEEP C Industrial Zone in Hai Phong and 14.5-hectare in Nhon Trach 6D Industrial Zone in Dong Nai, reflecting a growing focus on sustainable industrial development.

This year, new product formats such as two-storey factory buildings were introduced to expand options for small and medium-sized enterprises, while projects including KCN An Phat in Hai Phong and a new subdivision of KCN Ho Nai in Dong Nai are under construction and expected to add about 100,000 square meters of factory and warehouse space by mid–second quarter of 2026

"Investors are increasingly prioritizing facilities that are operationally ready, technically standardized, and aligned with sustainability requirements," said Mr. Hardy Diec, Chief Operating Officer at KCN Vietnam.

Analysts expect Vietnam's industrial property sector to benefit further from large-scale infrastructure investment, administrative restructuring, and continued shifts in global supply chains, reinforcing the country's role as a regional production and logistics hub.

ABOUT KCN VIETNAM

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group is a professional industrial property developer in Vietnam. To date, its project portfolio comprises 10 high-quality, ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically situated in industrial zones across Southern and Northern Vietnam, including DEEP C, Phuc Dien & An Phat (Hai Phong), Thuan Thanh 3B & Tan Hung (Bac Ninh), Ho Nai (Dong Nai), Phu An Thanh (Tay Ninh), Song Than 3 (Ho Chi Minh City), with a total land bank exceeding 300 hectares.

KCN Vietnam Group's mission is to develop, design, and manage industrial and logistics infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-quality industrial real estate for lease, while supporting businesses and promoting Vietnam's sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, KCN Vietnam Group aims to expand its investment portfolio to become the leading industrial real estate platform in Vietnam. Its long-term vision is to position itself as the top choice for businesses, playing a pivotal role in Vietnam's emergence as a sustainable industrial hub on the global stage.

KCN Vietnam Group has been recognized as the Best Industrial Real Estate Developer by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine for three consecutive years (2023-2025), Top 50 Sustainable Development Enterprises (2024-2025). Additionally, the group was named among the Top 10 Leading Real Estate Developers in Vietnam at the BCI Asia Awards in 2023, 2025.

SOURCE KCN Vietnam