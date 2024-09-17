Vietnam SuperPort™ Unveils Future Vision to ASEAN Leaders, Pledges Training with Net-Zero Commitments to Enhance Regional Connectivity

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "Envisioning the Future of SuperPort™" event, held in conjunction with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), Vietnam SuperPort™ presented its future vision to key business and government leaders.

From left to right: H.E. Mr. Jaya Ratnam, Singapore’s Ambassador to Vietnam; Dr. Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™; Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; Dr. Tran Duy Dong, Chairman of Vinh Phuc Provincial People’s Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Nghi, Board Member and Deputy General Director, T&T Group; Mr. Ryan Yap, Head of CLMV and Head of Growth, YCH Group; Mr. Oudet Souvannavong, Chairman of the ASEAN BAC

The event was attended by Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Nghi, Board Member and Deputy General Director, T&T Group; Dr. Tran Duy Dong, Chairman of Vinh Phuc Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Oudet Souvannavong, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC and His Excellency Mr. Jaya Ratnam, Singapore's Ambassador to Vietnam, alongside regional and business leaders.

Vietnam SuperPort™, the largest logistics infrastructure project led by a Singaporean company in Vietnam, plays a crucial role in enhancing Vietnam's integration into global supply chains.

Attendees experienced the future of logistics through the Apple Vision Pro, a cutting-edge spatial computer. The Virtual Reality experience showcased Vietnam SuperPortTM's 'Park within a Park™' concept which integrates supply chain services across road, rail, air, and sea into a single logistics hub, creating a seamless logistics solution for customers.

Vietnam SuperPort™ reaffirmed its focus on developing talent. In collaboration with YCH Group and the Supply Chain and Logistics Academy, it pledged to train 500 logistics professionals through a 9-month talent development program in Singapore, developing Vietnam's human capital to meet the country's growing logistics demand.

Aiming to become Southeast Asia's first Net Zero multimodal logistics port by 2040, Vietnam SuperPort™ is integrating clean energy solutions and relevant technologies, greening its supply chain operations and multimodal assets.

Dr. Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™, stated, "By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, we are setting new standards for sustainable, efficient and trusted logistics ports from China to Vietnam and into ASEAN."

About YCH Group

YCH Group is Singapore's leading homegrown, end-to-end supply chain solutions partner for some of the world's largest companies and brands across more than 100 cities in the Asia Pacific. YCH enhances productivity and sustainability with award-winning supply chain solutions.

About Vietnam SuperPort™

Vietnam SuperPort™, a joint venture between YCH Group and T&T Group, is an 83-hectare multimodal logistics port in Vinh Phuc province. It further integrates Vietnam into global supply chains, drives efficiency and reduces logistics costs.

