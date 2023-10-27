VIETNAMESE COMPANY SHOWCASES THE FASTEST AI ASSISTANT INTERACTION IN DUBAI

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the world's largest technology exhibition in Dubai, ADT proudly represents Vietnam by collaborating with G42, a leading technology conglomerate from the UAE, showcasing the fastest real-time interactive technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI), receiving enthusiastic recognition from the global technology community.

The metahuman constructed by ADT possesses the ability to autonomously create and select expressions based on the context.

GITEX GLOBAL is an international technology and startup event of grand proportions, now in its 43rd edition, held at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) from October 15th to 21st, 2023. This remarkable gathering has drawn over 170,000 attendees from 176 countries, featuring 1,400 speakers and more than 5,000 global technology organizations, including industry giants like Intel, Microsoft, Huawei, AWS, BCG, McKinsey, Deloitte, and many more. ADT has proudly showcased the world's fastest real-time interactive technology powered by artificial intelligence, setting new benchmarks in innovation and digital transformation.

ADT collaborates with Core42 by G42, a leading Dubai-based conglomerate, in the advancement of AI industries across various sectors, including government, healthcare, finance, oil & gas, aviation, and hospitality. Together, we bring forth the fastest real-time interactive technology powered by artificial intelligence.

For the first time, a hyper-real metahuman with intelligent A.I., showed one-on-one real-time interactions with human. This metahuman boasts a complete, lifelike appearance, with a voice trained to mimic real-life speech patterns. It can move naturally and express a wide spectrum of over 16 diverse emotions, providing an incredibly immersive and interactive experience.

The AI virtual assistant's ability to respond to voice commands with almost zero latency (under 1 second) and to create hyper-realistic human-like figures is recognized as a significant technological leap. This paves the way for the era of widespread application of artificial intelligence in online-to-offline (O2O) solutions. Combined with hyper-real metahuman technology, in the near future, the market will witness a myriad of advertising and sales activities, including customer support, brand ambassadors, KOLs, AI MCs,…

Founder ADT - Nguyen The Duy has shared, "We take pride in being a company in Vietnam, collaborating with G42, the largest technology conglomerate in the UAE, and showcasing at the world's largest technology exhibition held in Dubai. We had 24 hours to convince G42's CEO to personally visit Vietnam to assess our capabilities and choose between 5 technology vendors from different countries, and 30 'days and nights' to execute a successful campaign. The moment we introduced ourselves to our international friends as 'We are from Vietnam' is one of the proudest moments for us, and we aspire to have more opportunities to put Vietnam on the map of global Technology and Interactive Marketing."

With the overarching theme for 2023 being 'THE YEAR OF IMAGINE AI IN EVERYTHING,' GITEX GLOBAL has showcased and demonstrated the practical applications of AI in various fields, including military, smart government, smart cities, cybersecurity, cloud computing, gaming, 5G, IoT, Big Data, and more. GITEX GLOBAL served as the convergence point for the latest achievements in information technology, telecommunications, and electronics. Beyond being an exhibition, GITEX also provided a platform for connecting, innovating, and establishing long-term international partnerships within the global technology community.

Established in 2015, ADT is one of the pioneering companies in Vietnam dedicated to the field of Technology and Interactive Marketing.

ADT possesses leading solutions in Digital Human AI, Hyper-real Metahuman, Digital Twins, and AR/VR platforms, serving both the domestic and international markets. With over 500 campaigns, 5 international awards, and 100+ strategic partners across Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the UAE.

