Vietnamese Travel Interest to South Korea and Japan on the Rise as Autumn Red-Leaf Season Peaks, Agoda Data Reveals

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Korea and Japan welcome their world-famous red-leaf season, digital travel platform Agoda has analyzed search data on its platform to uncover how Vietnamese travelers are planning their autumn season getaways. The results show strong wanderlust toward both South Korea and Japan, with overall interest in South Korea rising 55% and interest in Japan rising 24% during the autumn red-leaf season.

The allure of the autumn red-leaf season captivates travelers with its vibrant tapestry of colors, offering a picturesque backdrop that enhances the travel experience. In both South Korea and Japan, the fiery hues of the foliage transform landscapes into stunning natural canvases, drawing visitors eager to immerse themselves in this seasonal spectacle. This period not only highlights the beauty of nature but also provides a unique cultural experience, as local festivals and traditions celebrate the changing seasons. For Vietnamese travelers, the red-leaf season presents an irresistible opportunity to explore these destinations at their most enchanting, making it a prime time for travel.

Based on searches made by Vietnamese travelers for check-ins during the autumn season (October - November) compared to summer months (June-July), it's clear that Vietnam's enduring love for South Korea remains strong, especially for the red-leaf season. Seoul and Busan lead the top five favorite destinations in South Korea for Vietnamese travelers, with increases of 63% and 67% respectively, followed by Jeju, Incheon (29%), and Gyeongju-si (86%).

Top 5 autumn foliage destinations in Korea Seoul 63 % Busan 67 % Jeju -18 % Incheon 29 % Gyeongju-si 86 %

Japan also continues to be a must-visit destination during the autumn season, with Vietnamese travel interest increasing 24% compared to the summer. Leading the top destination list is Tokyo, which saw a 6% rise in searches as travelers look to experience its breathtaking foliage landscapes. Osaka followed with 30% growth in travel interest, while Kyoto (73%), Fukuoka (28%), and Nagoya (36%) rounded out the top five.

Top 5 autumn foliage destinations in Japan Tokyo 6 % Osaka 30 % Kyoto 73 % Fukuoka 28 % Nagoya 36 %

