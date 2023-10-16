VietnamPlas returns in its largest scale ever on October 18 with innovations in the plastics and rubber industry

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition will be held at SECC - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18 to 21. Organized by the Ministry of Industry & Trade, Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising J.S.C (VINEXAD), and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., co-organized with Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA), supported by related international associations from China, Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan.

This year, the exhibition has attracted the participation of more than 625 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions, including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Czech Republic, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United States, and Vietnam. With an impressive number of over 1,100 booths, covering an exhibition area of 23,000 square meters, this represents a doubling in the number of booths and exhibition space compared to 2022. It truly showcases Vietnam as a high-potential and fast-growing market in the industry.

VietnamPlas 2023 will gather a wide range of solutions under one roof, including machinery and equipment for the production and processing of plastics and rubber from prominent companies, such as Tan Huy Thinh, Chuan Lih Fa, Ningbo Bole, LK IMM, Topstar, Fu Chun Shin, Full Shine, and Yizumi for injection molding machines. Zhang Jia Gang Xinhe, Shubham Extrusion Technik, Leader Extrusion Machinery, and Shanghai CMIC for extrusion lines. Nhat Minh, Silstar and Kim Minh for plastic film machines. Jing Day and Pan Stone for rubber injection machines. Additionally, Song Song represents multiple international brands, including Jomar, for injection molding machines and plastic processing auxiliary equipment in Vietnam.

In terms of raw materials, including exhibitors like Daisaku Trading, Polymer Sell, PGPICC and Sakai Chemical. The recycling machinery category includes Polystar and Lung Meng, among others. Many other prominent exhibitors and categories from the plastics industry are also participating in VietnamPlas this time.

The exhibition will host two seminar series concurrently. The VPA Seminar will focus on addressing the challenges in operational management for enterprises manufacturing and distributing raw materials & additives in plastic products, along with providing solutions for these challenges. The Market Insights Seminar will discuss supply chain management, digital transformation trends, and export strategies. Besides, the exhibition offers fun experiences for visitors, including free VietnamPlas canvas bag, fun selfie, and the chance to receive free drink vouchers during the event.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the official website at: https://chanchao.tw/58EM9F

