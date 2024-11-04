Vietnam's Only Coconut Brand to be honored "Vietnam Value" for 4 Consecutive Times!

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietcoco - a Vietnamese coconut brand has proudly been honored "Vietnam Value" for 4 consecutive times. This achievement underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to producing high-quality coconut products that meet the stringent standards set by the Ministry of Industry and Trade under the Vietnam Value Program 2024.

Vietcoco honored Vietnam Value for the 4th consecutive time

Vietnam Value program is a long-term, specialized trade promotion initiative undertaken by the Vietnamese government to enhance the country's image and brand reputation through products and services associated with the core values "Quality - Innovation - Pioneering Capacity".

To be recognized among the top 190 businesses nationwide this year, Vietcoco has consistently strived for innovation and growth, offering a diverse range of products including coconut-based food, beverages, and cosmetics. This year marks a significant milestone for Vietcoco as its Coconut-based Cosmetics have been honored with the prestigious Vietnam Value recognition, joining its existing food and beverage products.

This achievement is a testament to Vietcoco's relentless efforts in diversifying its product range, providing consumers with a wide array of high-quality options. It also reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to its mission of "Pioneering for Community Health".

Vietcoco has maintained a steady growth rate in recent years, characterized by a consistent increase in revenue and a robust return on equity. The company's innovative product range, exceeding 100,000 tons, has successfully penetrated over 65 international markets. As a result of its rapid expansion and enhanced brand recognition, Vietcoco has solidified its position as the undisputed leader in Vietnam's coconut industry. Notably, Vietcoco is the only Vietnamese coconut brand to be featured in this prestigious event.

