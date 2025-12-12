Vietnam's Young E-Commerce Sellers Are Scaling Fast, But Rapid Growth Outpaces Ecosystem Support: New Milieu Insight Study

Milieu Insight research shows how Vietnam's young, high-growth e-commerce sellers are shaping the market, seeking not just access to platforms, but also measurable support, predictable logistics, and clear returns on investment to drive growth and resilience.

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital markets, is seeing its e-commerce seller economy expand at breakneck speed, driven by a young, digitally fluent generation of entrepreneurs - but the ecosystem supporting them is struggling to keep pace, according to a new study by leading consumer research firm Milieu Insight.

The survey of 300 Vietnamese online sellers found that nearly one in three now process more than 100 orders per month, well above the regional average of 22%. At the same time, sellers report multiple pressures that threaten long-term sustainability: operating costs (55%), intense global competition (45%), policy and regulatory uncertainty (40%), and logistics challenges (33%).

"Vietnam's seller community is an engine of growth for Southeast Asia - hungry, adaptable, and fast to scale," said Juda Kanaprach, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Milieu Insight. "But speed alone won't deliver long-term success. Our data shows sellers want partnerships that prove value: transparent ROI on fees, reliable logistics, and platform programmes that deliver measurable business outcomes. When platforms, sellers, and policymakers invest together, Vietnam can convert today's dynamism into durable resilience."

Vietnam's Seller Base Is the Youngest in the Region - and Scaling at Speed

Vietnam continues to distinguish itself as Southeast Asia's youngest and most quickly accelerating e-commerce market.

According to the study, 74% of sellers have been online for less than two years, and one in three (33%) are aged 18-24, compared to the regional average of 27%. This youth-driven momentum is fuelling rapid digital commerce expansion, with sellers relying heavily on technology and platform-based tools to compete. Four in five (80%) say digital readiness and access to online tools are essential to business resilience, while 78% highlight the importance of consistent platform support such as training, campaign education, and seller mentorship.

Platform Adoption Is High, But Sellers Want Clearer Proof of Impact

Platform usage among Vietnamese sellers is almost universal, with Shopee (78%), TikTok Shop (66%), Tiki (20%) and Sendo (10%) serving as the primary channels for growth. Only six percent of sellers manage their own websites, underscoring the critical support that platforms provide - from engagement tools such as in-app chat and livestreaming, to integrated payment delivery capabilities - in lowering barriers for young entrepreneurs operating with limited capital.

Despite strong adoption, many sellers remain uncertain about the effectiveness of these tools. While 55% use platform-linked logistics and 40% leverage AI features, only one in five find analytics or automation meaningfully useful, and only 38% say logistics tools materially improve operations.

Nearly 80% now call for deeper, more collaborative support from platforms - whether through mentorship, campaign education, or marketing resources - reflecting a shift from feature adoption to value-driven partnership.

Sellers Willing to Invest When Returns Are Transparent

The study also highlights that Vietnamese sellers increasingly view platform fees as strategic investments, but only when the returns are clear. While 55% cite operating costs and 39% point to logistics costs as key challenges, sellers are also recognising that smart spending, paired with measurable returns, is what ultimately fuels scalability.

Over half (51%) are comfortable with fees tied to proven performance, and 41% accept them when they demonstrably drive sales. However, 44% lose confidence when benefits are unclear.

Transparency is emerging as a critical foundation of long-term seller-platform trust, with 74% agreeing that sustainable ecosystem growth requires mutual investment from sellers, platforms, and policymakers.

Buyer-First Policies Drive Sales and Reputation Gains

Vietnamese sellers place strong value on buyer-protection features that directly influence consumer confidence and commercial outcomes. Product authenticity checks (53%), secure payments (44%), and reliable delivery Service Level Agreements (46%) rank among the most important policies.

Their impact is measurable: 55% report increased purchase frequency with subsidised shipping, 52% see higher orders during platform campaigns, 49% report improved store ratings, and 38% observe larger basket sizes.

While only 37% believe these policies directly improve long-term loyalty, sellers recognise that a stronger buyer experience drives conversions, repeat purchases, and overall marketplace credibility.

Logistics Remains the Ecosystem's Weakest Link

Despite a wide range of delivery partners, logistics consistency remains one of the most significant challenges for Vietnamese sellers. Nearly half report late deliveries (48%) and lost or damaged parcels (48%), while 42% face unpredictable shipping costs.

These issues have significant consequences, including lower ratings (42%) and direct revenue loss (41%). Given the wide variance in quality of service among various delivery providers, most sellers don't want to shoulder the burden of managing inconsistent delivery performance. In fact, a near-unanimous 85% of sellers believe platforms should ensure third-party providers meet standards for speed, reliability, and cost - and be held accountable when expectations are not met. This emphasises the critical role platforms play in advocating for sellers: setting unified service expectations, negotiating on their behalf, and enforcing performance standards that individual sellers would struggle to secure alone.

Sellers specifically call for improvements in parcel handling (54%), delivery speed (58%), and overall reliability (55%).

Global Competition Intensifies Pressure on Local Sellers

Vietnamese sellers feel competitive pressure from global brands more acutely than their regional peers. 80% report high or very high pressure from foreign competitors, with price compression (51%) and reduced platform visibility (49%) among their top concerns.

To remain competitive, sellers are calling for targeted support, including stronger voucher and discount campaigns (58%), dedicated incentives for local sellers (51%), and enhanced visibility initiatives (47%).

Policy support is also seen as crucial, with 50% seeking targeted tax relief and 43% calling for stronger enforcement against unfair foreign practices.

Five Key Priorities for Vietnam's Next Phase of Digital Commerce

The study highlights five areas platforms and policymakers should focus on to strengthen e-commerce resilience: boosting digital readiness through tools, training, and analytics; linking platform fees to clear, measurable outcomes; improving logistics reliability, transparency, and accountability; pairing trust features with meaningful promotions; and supporting local sellers with visibility, fair taxes, and protection against predatory practices.

Backed by a tech-savvy young seller base and a growing digital infrastructure, Vietnam's e-commerce sector is poised to grow not just quickly, but also sustainably, with shared investment from platforms, policymakers, and sellers securing its role as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic digital economies.

