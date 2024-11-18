Viettel Cyber Security Launches Free Cyber Threat Check Service in the Philippines--70% of Companies at the 21st ITIP National Conference 2024 Face Cyber Threat Risks

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In just the first half of 2024, Viettel Threat Intelligence uncovered over 315,000 compromised credentials, 17,456 phishing attacks, and numerous vulnerabilities impacting businesses across the Philippines. With cyber threats growing more sophisticated, every organization is at risk—but spotting these threats early is challenging, especially for businesses without dedicated cybersecurity expertise. Too often, by the time the danger is recognized, the damage has already been done.

Recognizing the urgent need to help organizations strengthen their defenses, Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) has introduced an innovative free cyber threat check service tailored for the Philippine market. This service offers real-time threats such as data breaches, leaked accounts of the company and tailored recommendations with a few simple steps: customers only need to enter their domain, and the system performs an automated scan, delivering results within minutes—no complex setup required. Showcased at the 21st ITIP National Conference from 14-16 Nov 2024, this offering attracted significant attention from attendees who were eager to learn how to safeguard their digital assets.

What is the Free Cyber Threat Check?

The VCS free cyber threat check is a powerful yet simple tool that instantly assesses a company's cybersecurity health. In just minutes, businesses receive a comprehensive report detailing vulnerabilities and risks, complete with use case metrics, severity scores based on asset importance and issue severity, and actionable recommendations from VCS. This real-time, no-cost service provides accessible, expert-level insights, empowering companies of all sizes to proactively safeguard their digital assets, prioritize key risks, and enhance their defenses—all without complex setup.

What the Free Cyber Threat Check Report Includes

The VCS free cyber threat check report provides critical insights into various cybersecurity risks, enabling businesses to understand and address potential vulnerabilities. The report covers:

Compromised Accounts : Details on any compromised accounts associated with the organization.

: Details on any compromised accounts associated with the organization. Data Leaks : Information on data breaches that may have exposed sensitive information.

: Information on data breaches that may have exposed sensitive information. Brand Phishing and Impersonate : Identifies fraudulent, impersonate websites and phishing attempts that imitate the organization's brand.

: Identifies fraudulent, impersonate websites and phishing attempts that imitate the organization's brand. Impersonation Threats : Detects unauthorized entities attempting to impersonate the brand or business.

: Detects unauthorized entities attempting to impersonate the brand or business. Unusual Open Ports : Highlights any open ports that could pose security risks.

: Highlights any open ports that could pose security risks. Malware Infections : Identifies systems within the organization that may be infected with malicious software.

: Identifies systems within the organization that may be infected with malicious software. Web Security and Protocol Configuration: Assesses the security settings of the company's web assets.

After scanning, VCS consolidates the issues and provides tailored recommendations, including actionable solutions to address each identified vulnerability. This comprehensive report equips businesses to proactively strengthen their cybersecurity posture and mitigate risks effectively.

At the ITIP event, business leaders and IT professionals gathered around the VCS booth to learn more about the free cyber threat check service. Attendees were particularly interested in how quickly the service could provide instant cybersecurity assessments tailored to their needs, and many expressed enthusiasm about its convenience and accessibility.

Viettel Cyber Security's Insights on Localized Cyber Threat Intelligence

Alongside the launch of the free cyber threat check, Mr. Tran Minh Quang, Director of the Intelligence Center at VCS, delivered a well-attended session titled "Localized Cyber Threat Intelligence: The Synergy of AI and Human Expertise in Addressing the Philippines Threat Landscape."

In his presentation, Mr. Tran Minh Quang outlined the unique cybersecurity challenges in the Philippines, such as the rise in phishing and data breaches, and discussed how these threats are evolving. He highlighted the power of combining AI with human expertise to strengthen threat detection—while AI accelerates and sharpens analysis, human insights add essential context, intuition, and adaptability for a more localized defense. This approach allows companies to stay focused on region-specific threats, providing a competitive edge in fortifying their cybersecurity defenses.

About Viettel Cyber Security Company

Viettel Cyber Security (VCS), hailing from Vietnam, was recognized as the best cyber security company in Asia according to Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2022-2023. VCS offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients, including:

Security Operations Center (SOC) services for real-time threat monitoring and incident response

Threat Intelligence (TI) to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks

Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) to detect and address system vulnerabilities

Compromise Assessment (CA) to assess and remediate security breaches

With expertise and cutting-edge technologies, VCS ensures robust protection and peace of mind for organizations navigating the complexities of cybersecurity.

Website: https://viettelcybersecurity.com/

