Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) Introduces a Consolidated SOC Solution in the Philippines to Strengthen Cyber Resilience

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia faces escalating cyber threats, with the Philippines emerging as a prime target due to its growing digital economy. In H1 2024, ransomware attacks across the region encrypted over 7 terabytes of data, with ransom demands totaling $13 million. In the Philippines alone, over 315,000 credentials were compromised, and phishing incidents increased by 23%, heavily targeting financial, e-commerce, and government sectors.

Recognizing these challenges, Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) has launched its Managed Security Operations Center (Viettel MSOC) solution in the Philippines, empowering local businesses with world-class cybersecurity services and products to address the evolving threat landscape.

Enterprise Cybersecurity: From Chaos to Control

When traditional solutions like antivirus software and firewalls are no longer sufficient to address modern, sophisticated cyber threats or provide comprehensive 24/7 protection, businesses are often presented with two primary options: building an in-house Security Operations Center (SOC) team or outsourcing.

Both approaches have inherent challenges. Establishing an in-house SOC requires substantial investment in technology, expert personnel, and ongoing training, which can strain resources. On the other hand, outsourcing to multiple vendors can lead to fragmented communication, inconsistent security coverage, and higher costs. This highlights the need for integrated solutions that address these gaps efficiently and cost-effectively.

An integrated approach is essential for building a resilient defense. Viettel MSOC addresses these challenges with a unified platform that consolidates security efforts across people, processes, and technology. By integrating advanced Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Viettel MSOC provides seamless, round-the-clock protection, leaving no security gaps.

A Consolidated Platform for Robust Cybersecurity with 24/7 Protection

Instead of managing multiple separate security solutions, Viettel Consolidated SOC enables comprehensive monitoring across all layers of cybersecurity, from network to every endpoint. When a potential threat is identified, VCS SOC automatically triggers a response based on predefined playbooks and rules, ensuring swift and consistent actions. By automating these processes, Viettel MSOC reduces false positives, ensures 24/7 protection, and mitigates risks without increasing the burden on human resources.

VCS's security solutions are highly adaptable, meeting the needs of diverse organizational models. The content analysis team customizes rules and playbooks to align with each business's specific requirements, especially Banking, Financial Services, Insurance companies and Government. Organizations that already have solutions in the Network and Endpoint layers can enhance their security by upgrading to the Viettel MSOC system, which seamlessly integrates with existing solutions at each layer.

Enhancing Cybersecurity with Localized Threat Intelligence and Free Threat Check for the Philippines

A cornerstone of the Viettel MSOC service is its localized threat intelligence, which combines AI-driven analytics with human expertise to deliver actionable insights tailored to the Philippines' threat landscape.

"Localized threat intelligence is vital for combating cyberattacks effectively," said Tran Minh Quang, Director of the Intelligence Center at Viettel Cyber Security. "Our SOC service leverages Viettel's extensive global experience while tailoring our approach to the Philippines' unique security requirements."

Prior to implementing a SOC service, organizations must first assess the specific threats they face in order to determine the appropriate scale and scope of the service. To address this need, VCS offers a free cyber threat check service specifically tailored for the Philippine market. This service provides real-time insights into threats such as data breaches and leaked company accounts, along with personalized recommendations. Customers can easily access the service by entering their domain, and the system will perform an automated scan, delivering results in just a few minutes—no complex setup required.

About Viettel Cyber Security

Viettel Cyber Security (VCS), headquartered in Vietnam, was recognized as the Best Cyber Security Company in Asia by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2022-2023. As an MSSP, our team helps businesses of all sizes and sectors, from government to BFSI and healthcare, anticipate and prevent threats before they occur.

VCS offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients, including:

Security Operations Center (SOC) : Real-time threat monitoring and incident response.

: Real-time threat monitoring and incident response. Threat Intelligence (TI) : Proactively identifying and mitigating potential risks.

: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential risks. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) : Detecting and addressing system vulnerabilities.

: Detecting and addressing system vulnerabilities. Compromise Assessment (CA): Evaluating and remediating security breaches.

With expertise and cutting-edge technologies, VCS ensures robust protection and peace of mind for organizations navigating the complexities of cybersecurity.

Website: viettelcybersecurity.com

Email: [email protected]

